Lady Gaga Wins Grammys for ‘Shallow,’ ‘Joanne’

Lady Gaga is starting the night off strong with two Grammy wins before she even hits the red carpet.

Prior to the actual awards ceremony, the “A Star Is Born” Oscar nominee took home two awards for song written for visual media with “Shallow” and best pop solo performance with “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).” The news of the wins came just hours after Gaga won a BAFTA Award for original music at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London, making the pop star the first person to win a BAFTA and a Grammy in the same day.

After hearing the news, Gaga tweeted her excitement, writing, “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA‘s. I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs.”

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

Gaga was even more sentimental about her Grammy wins, which she said brought her to tears: “I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you.”

Gaga’s tears continued with her “Joanne” win, which appeared to strike a more personal note for the “A Star Is Born” singer.

“A Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it,” she tweeted. “Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys.”

I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

😭❤️a Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys🎼 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

Previously, “Shallow” won both a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice award.