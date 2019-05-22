×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lady Gaga to Perform at New York’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Gaga61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

SiriusXM announced today that Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for network subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of his show on SiriusXM. According to the announcement, “The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora coming together as one company.”

The concert marks the first time that Lady Gaga will perform at the iconic venue and her first show in New York City in almost two years. Fresh from the latest run of her Las Vegas residency, “Enigma,” at the announcement promises the singer will be “performing her worldwide hits.” The concert is the latest in a series of private concerts SiriusXM has presented at the Apollo, with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, Pitbull in 2015, Guns N’ Roses in 2017 and U2 in 2018.

Related

The special performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel, as well as Pandora NOW. Select highlights from the concert will also be available to Pandora listeners via user-generated playlists and curated stations.

“Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me.  I’m excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue” said Lady Gaga.

“After getting her start in New York City, Lady Gaga went on to conquer the world with her talent. We are thrilled to have Lady Gaga perform this exclusive show at the world famous Apollo Theater in her hometown as we celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora as one company,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM.

The performance coincides with World Pride Month, which this year is being celebrated in New York City.

According to the announcement, subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Additionally, subscribers since May 5, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to New York, NY including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents Lady Gaga at The Apollo Theater. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/Gaga.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Music

  • Aretha Franklin'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of

    Three Handwritten Wills Found in Aretha Franklin's Home

    While Aretha Franklin was thought to have died without leaving behind a will, earlier this month three documents were discovered by her niece and filed in court earlier this week, according to the Associated Press. Two handwritten wills, dating from 2010, were found in a locked cabinet, and another from 2014 was discovered in a [...]

  • The Rook

    'The Rook,' Shondaland, Ted Sarandos Among Programming for SeriesFest 2019 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The fifth edition of SeriesFest will deliver panels and programming designed to celebrate individual talent as well as companies who are “taking creative risks and leveraging advances in technology to reimagine storytelling.” On the linup is Starz’s upcoming supernatural thriller “The Rook,” a panel with the creatives behind Shondaland, a look at LGBTQ representation on [...]

  • Lady Gaga61st Annual Grammy Awards, Show,

    Lady Gaga to Perform at New York’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

    SiriusXM announced today that Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for network subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of his show on SiriusXM. According to the announcement, “The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Composer Ramin Djawadi: 'I'm Still in Denial'

    Since the first season, Ramin Djawadi has composed the music for “Game of Thrones” and created the epic tunes, including the iconic theme song, heard over the series’ most memorable moments. With the series finished, he talked with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 about his experience on the show and an upcoming 20-city [...]

  • Howard Stern acknowledges the audience at

    Is Radio's Shock Jock Era Over?

    Once a pillar of radio broadcasts, terrestrial and otherwise, the popularity of shock jocks, like Howard Stern, Opie and Anthony and Bubba the Love Sponge, has withered in recent years. With Stern expressing remorse over his previous airwave antics during the promotion of his just-released book, “Howard Stern Comes Again,” trade site Radio Ink offered [...]

  • TUPAC SHAKUR black panther collection

    ‘Defiant Ones’ Director to Helm Docuseries on Tupac, Who Assaulted Him in 1993

    Director Allen Hughes, who helmed the award-winning HBO documentary “The Defiant Ones,” has closed a deal with Tupac Shakur’s estate for a five-part docuseries for which he will have full access to all of the late rapper’s released and unreleased recordings, writings and poetry, according to an announcement from his rep. The announcement says the [...]

  • Carpool Karaoke with Celine Dion on

    James Corden Gets Celine Dion to Sing 'Baby Shark,' Sail the Vegas Seas (Watch)

    Anyone who has seen Celine Dion’s long-running Las Vegas show knows she plays the comedienne almost as much as chanteuse, with a goofball quality that came in especially handy on a Monday night edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.” The 15-minute segment ended with Dion and Corden trading carpooling for ship-pooling and sailing around Las [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad