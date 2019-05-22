Lady Gaga to Perform at New York’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that Lady Gaga will perform at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for network subscribers and Pandora listeners on Monday, June 24. Howard Stern made the announcement today during the live broadcast of his show on SiriusXM. According to the announcement, “The special performance will celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora coming together as one company.”

The concert marks the first time that Lady Gaga will perform at the iconic venue and her first show in New York City in almost two years. Fresh from the latest run of her Las Vegas residency, “Enigma,” at the announcement promises the singer will be “performing her worldwide hits.” The concert is the latest in a series of private concerts SiriusXM has presented at the Apollo, with Paul McCartney in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2012, Metallica in 2013, Pitbull in 2015, Guns N’ Roses in 2017 and U2 in 2018.

The special performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM Hits 1, Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel, as well as Pandora NOW. Select highlights from the concert will also be available to Pandora listeners via user-generated playlists and curated stations.

“Performing at The Apollo has always been a dream of mine. Thank you to SiriusXM and Pandora for inviting me. I’m excited for my fans to see a special show at this iconic venue” said Lady Gaga.

“After getting her start in New York City, Lady Gaga went on to conquer the world with her talent. We are thrilled to have Lady Gaga perform this exclusive show at the world famous Apollo Theater in her hometown as we celebrate SiriusXM and Pandora as one company,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM.

The performance coincides with World Pride Month, which this year is being celebrated in New York City.