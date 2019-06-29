×

Lady Gaga Surprises Crowd With Impassioned Speech at Stonewall Day Concert

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance Friday at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert, an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

The event is part of a weekend of Pride events, culminating with Sunday’s march.

Gaga, a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights, delivered an impassioned speech to the New York crowd. “Look around you. Look at what you have done,” the “Born This Way” singer said. “You are the definition of courage, do you know that?”

“This is my mothership. And you, you are my leaders. And I will follow you,” she addressed the crowd.

“I surrender to all hatred. Cause you know what? I will kill it with kindness. True love. True, true love is when you take a bullet for someone. And I would take a bullet for you any day of the week,” Gaga continued.

The pop star called out attacks on the transgender community at the close of her speech.

“It is said that those who threw the first brick on that historic night were members of the trans community. And while we have made tremendous progress, we find ourselves at a time where attacks on the trans community are on an increasing rise each day. I will not tolerate this,” she said.

Gaga joined other speakers and performers at the event such as Chelsea Clinton, Donatella Versace, Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie Jarrett and Alicia Keys.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Music

  • Lady Gaga Stonewall

    Lady Gaga Surprises Crowd With Impassioned Speech at Stonewall Day Concert

    Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance Friday at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day Concert, an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. The event is part of a weekend of Pride events, culminating with Sunday’s march. Gaga, a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights, delivered an impassioned speech to the New York crowd. “Look around [...]

  • Bob PittmanVariety Entertainment Summit at CES,

    iHeartMedia Approved for Direct Listing on NASDAQ

    iHeartMedia will begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on July 18th, as a direct listing rather than an initial public offering, the company announced today. The move is similar to the one Spotify took last year and frees the company from some of the restrictions of a traditional IPO. It will trade under [...]

  • Oasis Album Review

    Album Review: J Balvin & Bad Bunny's 'Oasis'

    Separately, J Balvin and Bad Bunny — respectively, Colombia’s global ambassador of reggaeton and Puerto Rico’s leader of Latin trap — have remade the future of Caribbean culture and Spanish-language hip-hop in their image and, more importantly their heritage. If there is a revolution to be had in the new crossover market, these men have [...]

  • 2019 Albums

    The Best Albums of 2019 (So Far)

    At this point last year, we began this article by saying, “Like so many other things in 2018, the music scene is loud, unsettled and afflicated with an ever-shortening attention span.” And like so many other things in 2019, that statement remains true — but more. The past 12 months have seen the rocketing rise [...]

  • Meghan Trainor performs live on stage

    Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor: Why Pride Concerts Book Straight Headliners

    A funny thing happened back in February when Ariana Grande was announced as the headliner for Manchester Pride: backlash from the LGBTQ community. The reaction came as a surprise to the event’s organizers, as well as to Grande herself, who has vocally supported her loud-and-proud brother Frankie Grande and has recorded with out singer Troye [...]

  • Elton John Vladimir Putin

    Elton John Responds to Vladimir Putin's Comments on LGBTQ Rights After 'Rocketman' Censorship

    Elton John released a statement responding to Vladimir Putin’s interview the Financial Times, accusing the Russian president of “hypocrisy” when it comes to LGBTQ rights. “Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in the Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad