Lady Gaga Celebrates ‘A Star Is Born’ Anniversary With Multi-Platinum Plaque

CREDIT: Courtesy Interscope

On the one-year anniversary Saturday of the release of the soundtrack for “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga was presented with a plaque honoring the album’s sales milestones — with double-platinum status in the U.S. and more than 6 million copies sold globally, according to Interscope.

The plaque presentation celebrated a year of success for Gaga’s fifth consecutive No. 1 album. It spent four weeks in the top chart position after debuting with the highest first-week sales number for a soundtrack since “Frozen” in 2014 and biggest combined sales/streaming week for a film-based album since “Fifth Shades of Grey” in 2015.

CREDIT: Courtesy Interscope

The album’s lead single, “Shallow,” went to No. 1 and won both the Oscar and Golden Globe this year for best original song. It was also nominated for four Grammys, winning two of them, for best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media. The single was streamed over 2.9 billion times, according to Interscope. Overall, songs from the soundtrack have been streamed more than 6.5 billion times.

 

