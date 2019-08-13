Lady Gaga, Post Malone Among 2019 World Soundtrack Awards Nominees

Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Kris Bowers are among the contenders for the 2019 World Soundtrack Awards.

Other composers nominated for awards include Nicholas Britell (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”) and John Powell (“How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”) as well as Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”) and Benjamin Wallfisch (“Hellboy”). Bowers is in the running for TV Composer of the Year for his latest work on Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us” which earned the composer his first Emmy nomination. Other works of Bowers recognized include “Black Monday,” “For The People,” and “Warriors of Liberty City.”

Along with Grammy award-winning song “Shallow,” Post Malone’s “Sunflower,”which appears on the soundtrack for “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” is nominated for best original song written for a film.

“We are pleased to see such a variety of young talents across all three categories, including multiple composers who have previously won or been nominated for the World Soundtrack Discovery Award. Therefore, the World Soundtrack Awards are the ideal moment to put this new generation of composers into the spotlight,” said Film Fest Gent’s program director Wim de Witte.

Held in Gent, Belgium on Oct. 18, the awards ceremony will feature a selection of Marco Beltrami’s work (“Scream,” “A Quiet Place”) performed by Brussels Philharmonic orchestra and conducted by Film Fest Gent’s music director Dirk Brossé. Additionally, the show will pay homage to Belgian composer, Frédéric Devreese.

The World Soundtrack Academy plans to announce the nominees for discovery of the year, best original score or a Belgian production, and the Sabam Award for best young international composer in mid-September.

The first wave of nominees are listed below:

Best Film Composer of the Year

Nicholas Britell: “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Daniel Pemberton: “Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse”

John Powell: “How to train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Alan Silvestri: “Avengers: Endgame”

Benjamin Wallfisch: “Hellboy”

Best Television Composer of the Year

Kris Bowers: “When They See Us” (Season 1), “For the People” (Season 2), “Black Monday” (Season 1), “Warriors of Liberty City” (Season 1)

Ramin Djawadi “Game of Thrones” (Season 8), “Jack Ryan” (Season 1)

Murray Gold “Years and Years” (Season 1), “Gentleman Jack” (Season 1)

Hildur Guðnadóttir “Chernobyl”, “Ófærð” (“Trapped” – Season 2)

Jeff Russo “Legion” (Season 3), “The InBetween” (Season 1), “The Act” (Season 1), “The Umbrella Academy” (Season 1), “Star Trek: Discovery” (Season 2), “Counterpart” (Season 2), “Channel Zero” (Season 4), “Snowfall” (Season 2)

Best Original Song written directly for a Film

“Requiem for a Private War” from “A Private War”

Written and performed by Annie Lennox

“Shallow” from “A Star is Born”

Written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Mark Ronson

Performed by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

“Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Written by Swae Lee (as Khalif Brown), Louis Bell, Post Malone (as Austin Post), Billy Walsh (as William Walsh),

Carter Lang, Carl Rosen

Performed by Post Malone, Swae Lee

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

Written by Marc Shaiman

Performed by Emily Blunt

“When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Written by David Rawlings, Gillian Welch

Performed by Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson