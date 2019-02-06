Lady Gaga to Perform at the Grammys

Little monsters have something to look forward at the 2019 Grammys. Lady Gaga will perform for the 61st edition of the annual awards ceremony.

A source close to the situation confirmed the news to Variety.

Gaga tied for the third-highest number of nominations this year with five, for record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo or performance, and best song written for visual media for “Shallow”; and best pop performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?).” She’s won six Grammy awards, including two in 2010, three in 2011, and one in 2015 for her collaboration album with Tony Bennett.

The singer-turned-actress has performed at the Grammys numerous times, beginning in 2010. She performed in 2016 for a Bowie tribute and joined Metallica on stage in 2017.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

More to come…