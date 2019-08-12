×

Lady Gaga to Fund Classroom Projects in Dayton, El Paso, Gilroy After Mass Shootings

Variety Staff

Lady Gaga
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, Lady Gaga announced Friday that she will “fully fund” classroom projects in the cities, posting on Facebook that she will work with her Born This Way Foundation and in partnership with DonorsChoose.org for the projects.

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” the note reads. “Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.”

The project will include 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 in El Paso and 23 in Gilroy. Gaga wrote that the objective is to give students “access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.

“Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones,” the note continues. “If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away.”

For more information, see https://www.donorschoose.org/bekind21.

