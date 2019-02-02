Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Will Perform ‘Shallow’ at the Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, writing “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow.’ #Oscars.” In another tweet, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were also confirmed to sing “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, the hit single is up for best original song alongside “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns,” “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” “Shallow” also marks the fourth confirmed nominee performance, making the only unconfirmed single, “All the Stars,” a likely fifth announcement.

Recently, the duo performed the song live following a surprise appearance by Cooper at Gaga’s Las Vegas show. The song was the closing number for the “Enigma” show, which has gone on to garner rave reviews.

The confirmation also comes on the heels of previous reports that the Academy had planned on only allowing live performances for “Shallow” and “All the Stars” due to time constraints. Additionally, the Academy has hinted that several Oscars for categories such as sound editing and sound mixing will be presented during commercials.