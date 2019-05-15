×
Lady Gaga Speaks Out Against Alabama Abortion Bill: ‘This Is a Travesty’

Lady Gaga
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga took to Twitter on Wednesday to condemn the restrictive Alabama abortion bill, which was passed the day before.

“It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest non-consensual or not,” the singer and actress wrote. “So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who suffer at the hands of this system.”

Gaga ended the tweet with the hashtags #AlabamaAbortionBan, #Alabama #AlabamaSenate, #NoUterusNoOpinion, #PlannedParenthood, and #ProChoice.

The bill, passed 25-6 in Alabama’s Republican-led Senate, would be a near-total ban on abortion in the state. Doctors could receive up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion, and the law only allows exceptions “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,” for ectopic pregnancy and if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.” Democrats also failed to re-introduce an amendment to exempt rape and incest victims.

Alabama is the latest state to push forward restriction abortion bills, as just last week, Georgia passed a law that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Two other states, Ohio and Mississippi, have passed similar legislation.

Related

Gaga joins other public figures like Janelle Monae, Chelsea Peretti, John Legend and Sen. Elizabeth Warren who have denounced the abortion bill.

“These statehouses are waging all-out war on women and their right to control their reproductive decisions. This is awful,” Legend tweeted.

“You know none of these motherf—-ers loves children,” Peretti wrote. Like many, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star criticized the fact that all white men voted against abortion, an issue that concerns women’s bodies.

More From Our Brands

