Labrinth Inks With Columbia Records

British singer-songwriter-rapper-producer Labrinth has moved over to Columbia Records in the U.S., the company confirmed today.

Labrinth (real name: Timothy Lee McKenzie) is known as a solo artist, as a member of the supergroup LSD with Sia and Diplo — which released an album, including the hit single “Thunderclouds,” earlier this year — and as a collaborator with artists including Beyonce (on her “Lion King” soundtrack), Kanye West (on the new song “God Is,” form his “Jesus Is King” album), The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Noah Cyrus, Tinie Tempah and others.

Labrinth’s new album, “Imagination & the Misfit Kid,” is slated for release on Nov. 22 (hear the single “Where the Wild Things” below). He is signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco Music — touted as the first artist in six years to sign with the label without appearing on a singing competition. — and was previously with RCA Records in the U.S. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Another song from the album, “All for Us” featuring Zendaya, was featured on HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria”; Labrinth also scored and provided tracks for the show, collected on a 26-track soundtrack album, marking his first-ever project as lead composer.

Recorded in New York and London, “Imagination & the Misfit Kid” is described in the album announcement as “an adventure is laced together by the story of a journey through art, commerce, and imagination.”

 

 

 

 

