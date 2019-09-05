×
Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris Dies in Car Crash

CREDIT: kylieraeharris.com

Kylie Rae Harris, a country singer, died on Wednesday in a three-vehicle car crash near Taos, New Mexico. She was 30.

Harris and a 16-year-old girl were killed and a third driver was uninjured, reported the Associated Press. The Taos Sheriff’s Office suspects alcohol played a role in the crash.

The singer, who grew up in a small town near Dallas, was traveling to perform at the Big Barn Dance in Taos, according to Saving Country Music, which first reported the death. Harris tweeted about the trip the day of the fatal crash. “Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station. Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM,” she wrote.

On the day of her death, Harris posted a video on her Instagram story of her in the front seat of a car explaining through tears her personal connection with Taos. She said, “I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here. Literally everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, and including my dad. Driving these roads today — I’ve been driving for almost 12 hours — you would think that’s so exhausting and boring. The last couple of hours driving through the mountains and remembering my place in the back seat as a little kid when my dad was making these treks here — and I started getting really sad.”

Harris released her first EP in 2013 titled “Taking it Back” and released a self-titled EP earlier this year.

Harris is survived by her six-year-old daughter and extended family, according to Saving Country Music.

