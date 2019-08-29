Kristen Foster, Head of Music at PMK-BNC, Exits Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly a month after it was announced that entertainment agencies PMK-BNC and Rogers & Cowan are merging, Kristen Foster, PMK-BNC’s executive VP and head of the music department, is leaving the firm, Variety has learned.

Foster started at PMK-BNC in 2007 in New York, moving to Los Angeles in 2011. Her roster has included Stevie Nicks, Eric Clapton, Harry Connick Jr., Travis Scott, Joan Jett, Tim McGraw, the Dixie Chicks and many more marquee music artists. She also counted corporate clients like Live Nation and AEG on her roster and was a PR strategist for the Dave Grohl-fronted film projects “Sound City” and “Sonic Highways.”

Foster follows a recent exodus of several executives at the company including Joy Fehily, Nicole Perez, and members of the filmed entertainment and Broadway groups.

The combo with Rogers & Cowan brings together a client roster of more than 500 actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes. Mark Owens, CEO of Rogers & Cowan, leads the new agency alongside PMK-BNC chairman and CEO Cindi Berger. Together, the pair will oversee a team of more than 350 marketing and communication experts across offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami and London.

Other agency leaders include current Rogers & Cowan co-president Alan Nierob, who will become chairman of the agency’s entertainment division, Shirley Hughes, who will manage the company’s brand marketing as president, Bill Rosenthal, who will take on the company’s COO and CFO positions, and Brad Cafarelli and Fran Curtis, who will serve as vice chairmen in Los Angeles and New York respectively. The agency will unveil a new name in the coming months.

No word yet on where Foster is headed next — namely, whether she’ll go solo or join another firm.

(Pictured: Kristen Foster with Stevie Nicks on the red carpet of the L.A. premiere of “Sound City”)