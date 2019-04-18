Kodak Black Arrested at Border on Gun and Drug Charges

Rapper Kodak Black and three other people were arrested after they allegedly attempted to cross the U.S.-Canada border with guns and marijuana, officials told NBC News on Thursday.

The 21-year-old rapper missed concerts at the House of Blues in Boston on Wednesday night after he was stopped at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge near Buffalo hours before the show was to begin, authorities said. Complex reported that members of the rapper’s team were unaware at showtime why he had not yet arrived.

Kodak (who was born Dieuson Octave but legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri last year), 21, and Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, were booked on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana, state police told NBC. Stetson J. President, 24, and Madarrow D. Smith, 20, were booked for alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

“During the initial inspection, the U.S. citizens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and firearms,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “During a secondary inspection, it was revealed that the weapons were possessed unlawfully in New York State and subsequently the marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing.”

