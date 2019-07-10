×

Kobalt Ups Sam Taylor to Executive Vice President, Creative

Variety Staff

Sam Taylor
CREDIT: Chris Parsons

Kobalt has promoted Sam Taylor to executive vice president, creative. The publishing and A&R executive, who was named to Variety‘s 2018 Hitmakers list, played a key role in Drake’s “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” and is credited with signing and developing songs from Gunna, Roddy Ricch, Jay Rock, Raphael Saadiq, Teddy Walton, Yung Exclusive, BlaqnMild, Sounwave and Al Shux, among others.

Said Kobalt founder and CEO Willard Ahdritz: “Kobalt’s creative team is nurturing and supporting many of the world’s greatest talent — our market share and the hits speak for themselves. Sam is an important part of that success and I couldn’t be prouder of him. His deep relationships and understanding of where music is going, across many genres, plays an important role in shaping many of today and tomorrow’s hits.”

“Sam is a true music lover,” added Kobalt chief creative officer Sas Metcalfe. “He continues to facilitate success through his trusted relationships with artist and songwriters, and his passion for their growth is reflected in his achievements. I am proud to have him on our global creative team and looking forward to his continued success.”

Said Taylor: “Music is my true, constant passion in life and it has been that way since I was a child. I’ve dedicated my career to facilitating the inspirations of songwriters in any way I can and Kobalt is a company that hands me the tools to do that. Being part of an extraordinary team here has been a beautiful thing, giving me the opportunity to witness great examples of leadership from Willard, Laurent, Sas, and Sue. I’m honored to continue alongside them, guiding our existing songwriters towards exciting opportunities while also attracting new and diverse talent to Kobalt, as they all create music that touches people across cultures and genres.”

