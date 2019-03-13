×
Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’ April 6

Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles SNL
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

“Hand me my armor” was the catchphrase of a recent Sara Bareilles single, but she won’t be the only person on “Saturday Night Live” April 6 who could make that request. Kit Harington of “Game of Thrones” will be hosting the same night that Bareilles appears as the show’s musical guest.

Harington will be using the late-night comedy show to help herald the arrival of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” which begins April 14 on HBO.

Bareilles will have an even slightly timelier reason to appear on the show. Her new T Bone Burnett-produced album, “Amidst the Chaos,” which includes the “Armor” single, will be released the day before the NBC telecast.

Surprisingly, neither Harington nor Bareilles has never appeared on “SNL” before, although they’ve each been incorporated into sketches. In 2015, her affirmative single “Brave” was the soundtrack for a filmed sketch in which the female cast members and episode host Dakota Johnson articulated the blunt or even rude things they would keep to themselves in real life. And in 2017, Alex Moffat did an impression of Harington trying out for the role of Simba in “The Lion King.”

Harington has done sketch comedy for NBC, albeit not on “SNL.” He tested out his deadpan comedy chops collaborating with Chris Martin on “Coldplay’s Game of Thrones: The Musical,” a 12-minute short created for the network’s charitable Red Nose Day in 2015.

Bareilles’ “Amidst the Chaos” is her first standard album since 2013’s “The Blessed Unrest,” which was nominated for an album of the year Grammy. In the interim she released an album of the songs she wrote for the Broadway musical “Waitress,” in which she has twice stepped in to take the lead role. On top of her Tony and Grammy nods, she was nominated for an Emmy last year for her supporting role in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

  Kit Harington and Sara Bareilles SNL

    "Hand me my armor" was the catchphrase of a recent Sara Bareilles single, but she won't be the only person on "Saturday Night Live" April 6 who could make that request. Kit Harington of "Game of Thrones" will be hosting the same night that Bareilles appears as the show's musical guest. Harington will be using the late-night comedy show to help herald the arrival of the final season of "Game of Thrones," which begins April 14 on HBO.

