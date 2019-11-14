Kiss Cancel Tour of Australia and New Zealand Due to Illness

Kiss have cancelled their final tour of Australia and New Zealand due to illness, the promoters announced Thursday. Frontman Paul Stanley fell ill with influenza earlier this week and his condition has worsened, according to the announcement.

The tour’s opening dates were initially reshuffled to allow Stanley, 67, time to recover, but now the trek has been cancelled entirely. The group’s “End of the Road” farewell tour is now scheduled to resume Dec. 3 in Japan.

“It was hoped the extra few days rest would allow Stanley the chance for a complete recovery so the tour could proceed as planned,” the statement, issued Thursday by promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live, reads. “However unfortunately this has not occurred. Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer.”

Stanley added, “Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep.

“We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, Kiss.”

Nine dates in total were cancelled, which the promoters said were “heavily sold and side view tickets released to cater for demand.”

“We are devastated with the cancelation of the Australian tour,” reads the statement from promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live. “We’ve been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery.”