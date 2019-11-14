×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kiss Cancel Tour of Australia and New Zealand Due to Illness

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kiss have cancelled their final tour of Australia and New Zealand due to illness, the promoters announced Thursday. Frontman Paul Stanley fell ill with influenza earlier this week and his condition has worsened, according to the announcement.

The tour’s opening dates were initially reshuffled to allow Stanley, 67, time to recover, but now the trek has been cancelled entirely. The group’s “End of the Road” farewell tour is now scheduled to resume Dec. 3 in Japan.

“It was hoped the extra few days rest would allow Stanley the chance for a complete recovery so the tour could proceed as planned,” the statement, issued Thursday by promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live, reads. “However unfortunately this has not occurred. Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer.”

Stanley added, “Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep.

“We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor’s orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, Kiss.”

Nine dates in total were cancelled, which the promoters said were “heavily sold and side view tickets released to cater for demand.”

“We are devastated with the cancelation of the Australian tour,” reads the statement from promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live. “We’ve been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery.”

More Music

  • Busbee and Maren Morris

    Busbee Gets Posthumous CMA Award; Maren Morris Calls Album Win 'Bittersweet'

    The late producer-songwriter Busbee won his first CMA Award Wednesday night, as the primary producer of Maren Morris’ sophomore release, “Girl,” which picked up album of the year at the ceremony. Busbee, who died Sept. 29 at age 43, was saluted in the telecast first by Blake Shelton and then, later and more emotionally, by [...]

  • Kiss Cancel Tour of Australia Due

    Kiss Cancel Tour of Australia and New Zealand Due to Illness

    Kiss have cancelled their final tour of Australia and New Zealand due to illness, the promoters announced Thursday. Frontman Paul Stanley fell ill with influenza earlier this week and his condition has worsened, according to the announcement. The tour’s opening dates were initially reshuffled to allow Stanley, 67, time to recover, but now the trek [...]

  • Alicia Keys23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards,

    Alicia Keys Will Return as 2020 Grammy Awards Host

    Alicia Keys will return as the host of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Keys hosted the awards show for the first time in 2019. She will become the third woman and the first female music star to host the show twice. Keys has won 15 Grammy awards and is second only to Paul Simon as [...]

  • Lady Antebellum and Halsey53rd Annual CMA

    Halsey Puts the Extra Lady in Lady Antebellum in Elegant CMA Awards Medley

    Halsey is increasingly proving herself a woman for all seasons in her varied TV appearances and awards show collaborations, and Wednesday’s CMA Awards telecast was no exception, as she ingratiated herself into the country vocal trio Lady Antebellum for some flawless four-part harmony on a medley of two of their respective hits. She and Lady [...]

  • Drummers Steve Gorman, left, and Dave

    Steve Gorman Calls The Black Crowes' Reunion ‘Sad’

    The Black Crowes made waves this week when they officially announced a lengthy reunion tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.” The news was chiefly met with excitement and positive vibes, including glowing reviews of their first show in six years at the Bowery Ballroom in New York [...]

  • Lil Nas X53rd Annual CMA Awards,

    CMA Awards 2019: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

    The CMA Awards are taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday night, with Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton hosting. The ceremony is airing live on ABC. Maren Morris leads the nominations with six total. Nominees and winners were selected by more than 7,400 industry professional members from the Country Music Association. [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs during Music MidTown

    Song Review: Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ (Listen)

    Virtually everything about Billie Eilish’s career has been against the grain, unusual or at least unlike basically everyone else, and that’s also the case with “Everything I Wanted,” her first new song since July’s “Bad Guy” remix with Justin Bieber. Frankly, it couldn’t be much further from “Bad Guy”: Neither a menacing banger like that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad