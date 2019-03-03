Kings of Leon Follow Manager to Full Stop, Home to Travis Scott, Mark Ronson, Bon Jovi

Kings of Leon have followed their longtime manager Andy Mendelsohn to Full Stop Management.

The band had previously been represented by Nashville-based Vector Management; Mendelsohn left the firm at the end of January. He brought with him to Full Stop client Zane Lowe, best known for his gig as the voice of BBC Radio 1 and now Beats 1 radio on Apple Music. Another client, Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage), remained with Vector, which is headed by industry veterans Ken Levitan and Jack Rovner and is also home to Emmylou Harris, Kesha, Meat Loaf, Peter Frampton, Trace Adkins, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Aaron Lewis, among others.

Full Stop is the latest incarnation of Azoff Music Group and its roster includes Bon Jovi, Travis Scott, Harry Styles, Mark Ronson, John Mayer and Meghan Trainor in addition to other acts represented by Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and Brandon Creed, among others.

A story published earlier Sunday by the New York Post under the headline “Kings of Leon fire their manager of 20 years” included a statement from Vector founder Levitan. He told Page Six’s Richard Johnson: “I was with the Kings for 20 years and took them from not having a song to being one of the biggest rock bands in the world. I’m friends with them. I love those guys, and wish them the best.”

Mendelsohn joined the Los Angeles-based Full Stop officially on Feb. 4 after 17 years at Vector. In 2008, he won the Pollstar manager of the year award for his work with Kings of Lion. (Mendelsohn could not be reached for comment.)