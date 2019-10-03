The Roxy, Amoeba Records, Neko Case Pay Tribute to Late Muffs Singer Kim Shattuck

Los Angeles music venue the Roxy paid tribute to Kim Shattuck, devoting the club’s high visibility Sunset Strip marquee to the Muffs singer and songwriter.

A prominent figure in the alt-rock scene of the late ’80s and ’90s, Shattuck died on Oct. 2 at age 56 after a battle with ALS.

Bandmates, peers and fans posted tributes all over social media after Melanie Vammen, a bandmate in the Muffs and a more recently formed group, the Coolies, confirmed the news on social media, writing “My heart is forever broken.”

Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, posted a wedding photo and wrote, “I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life…”

Read other tributes to Shattuck below:

Heartbroken about Kim. One of the all time greats. How could anyone be such a brilliant pop songwriter, singer, screamer, and such a total punk-rock badass, and be so insanely cute at the same time? No one funnier or cooler. We love you, Kim 💔💔💔#kimshattuck #RIPKimShattuck pic.twitter.com/rD8fsARpV7 — Veruca Salt (@verucasalt) October 3, 2019

Kim Shattuck was the person I knew was cooler than I could ever be. Her riffs and melodies and style and substance. I'm so sad she is no longer with us. Listen to The Muffs. Listen to The Pandoras. — Molly Neuman (@mollydneuman) October 2, 2019

She was an incredible person with the best kind of rock n’ roll life story. I fell under her spell when I saw her swinging from the rafters and shredding her guitar and vocal chords downstairs at the Middle East in Central Square in ‘94. I’ve never seen a band so explosive. — Kay Hanley (@kayhanley) October 2, 2019

Heartbroken to learn that Kim Shattuck of The Muffs has died. Love to her family, friends, fans and those she inspired. Rest In Peace, Kim. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5yHxA6zQNY — Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) October 3, 2019

A sad day indeed to hear of the passing of the brilliant musician/producer Kim Shattuck.A shining pioneer of female Rock & Roll musicians. She will forever be remembered by all of us ⁦@littlesteven_ug⁩ & beyond. Rock in peace. https://t.co/l59YLdGL3h — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) October 2, 2019