The Roxy, Amoeba Records, Neko Case Pay Tribute to Late Muffs Singer Kim Shattuck

Variety Staff

Kim Shattuck forever The Roxy

Los Angeles music venue the Roxy paid tribute to Kim Shattuck, devoting the club’s high visibility Sunset Strip marquee to the Muffs singer and songwriter.

A prominent figure in the alt-rock scene of the late ’80s and ’90s, Shattuck died on Oct. 2 at age 56 after a battle with ALS.

Bandmates, peers and fans posted tributes all over social media after Melanie Vammen, a bandmate in the Muffs and a more recently formed group, the Coolies, confirmed the news on social media, writing “My heart is forever broken.”

Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, posted a wedding photo and wrote, “I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life…”

Read other tributes to Shattuck below:

