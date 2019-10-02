Kim Shattuck, Muffs Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 56

Kim Shattuck, singer-songwriter for the Muffs and a prominent figure in the alt-rock scene of the late ’80s and ’90s, has died at age 56. Shattuck had been stricken with ALS.

Melanie Vammen, a bandmate in the Muffs and a more recent formed group, the Coolies, confirmed the news on social media, saying “My heart is forever broken.”

Vammen reposted a message from Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, who posted a wedding photo and wrote, “This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life…”

The off-again, on-again Muffs had reunited recently to record their first album in five years, “No Holiday,” an 18-track release set to come out Oct. 18 on Omnivore Recordings.

