Kim Shattuck, Muffs Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 56

Shattuck died just weeks shy of the release of a new Muffs album.

Editorial use only. Consent for book publication must be agreed with Rex by Shutterstock before use.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock (3035302f)The Pixies - Kim Shattuck'Later with Jools Holland' TV programme, Maidstone, Britain - 24 Sep 2013Series 43 Prog 2
CREDIT: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Kim Shattuck, singer-songwriter for the Muffs and a prominent figure in the alt-rock scene of the late ’80s and ’90s, has died at age 56. Shattuck had been stricken with ALS.

Melanie Vammen, a bandmate in the Muffs and a more recent formed group, the Coolies, confirmed the news on social media, saying “My heart is forever broken.”

Vammen reposted a message from Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, who posted a wedding photo and wrote, “This morning the love of my life Kim passed peacefully in her sleep after a two year struggle with ALS. I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce creative spirit. I love you forever my Kimmy. Thank you for sharing your life…”

The off-again, on-again Muffs had reunited recently to record their first album in five years, “No Holiday,” an 18-track release set to come out Oct. 18 on Omnivore Recordings.

