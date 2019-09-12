Killer Tracks Rebrands as Universal Production Music

Killer Tracks, which in 2019 celebrates 30 years in the business, has rebranded as Universal Production Music (UPM). UPM creates, produces and licenses music for use in film, television, advertising, broadcast and other media. With the new name, the Universal Music Group division also launches a revamped website and improved services like speedier access to tracks and a more simplified process to manage licenses and pay invoices.

A production music hub offering services globally, UPM’s roster includes top composers, producers and artists whose tracks appear on more than 40 albums of original music each month and hundreds of curated playlists organized by theme.

The UPM platform uses “intuitive tools for searching, sharing and collaborating … which are designed to help users discover unique tracks to tell their stories and make their projects stand out,” according to an announcement of the name change.

Said UPM president Michael Sammis: “The new brand reaffirms our commitment to creating an unparalleled musical experience made better and simpler with leading technologies. Universal Music’s brand is globally synonymous with musical excellence and the newly rebranded Universal Production Music is proud to carry that torch as the global leader in production music.”

Under the UPM banner are production music labels Abbey Road Masters, Atmosphere Music, Audio Wax, Chronic Trax, ICON Trailer Music, In Reality, Killer Tracks, Network Music, New York Beats, Sonic Beat Records and Vitamin A, among others.