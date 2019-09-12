×

Killer Tracks Rebrands as Universal Production Music

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Universal Production Music

Killer Tracks, which in 2019 celebrates 30 years in the business, has rebranded as Universal Production Music (UPM). UPM creates, produces and licenses music for use in film, television, advertising, broadcast and other media. With the new name, the Universal Music Group division also launches a revamped website and improved services like speedier access to tracks and a more simplified process to manage licenses and pay invoices.

A production music hub offering services globally, UPM’s roster includes top composers, producers and artists whose tracks appear on more than 40 albums of original music each month and hundreds of curated playlists organized by theme.

The UPM platform uses “intuitive tools for searching, sharing and collaborating … which are designed to help users discover unique tracks to tell their stories and make their projects stand out,” according to an announcement of the name change.

Said UPM president Michael Sammis: “The new brand reaffirms our commitment to creating an unparalleled musical experience made better and simpler with leading technologies. Universal Music’s brand is globally synonymous with musical excellence and the newly rebranded Universal Production Music is proud to carry that torch as the global leader in production music.”

Under the UPM banner are production music labels Abbey Road Masters, Atmosphere Music, Audio Wax, Chronic Trax, ICON Trailer Music, In Reality, Killer Tracks, Network Music, New York Beats, Sonic Beat Records and Vitamin A, among others.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Universal Production Music

    Killer Tracks Rebrands as Universal Production Music

    Killer Tracks, which in 2019 celebrates 30 years in the business, has rebranded as Universal Production Music (UPM). UPM creates, produces and licenses music for use in film, television, advertising, broadcast and other media. With the new name, the Universal Music Group division also launches a revamped website and improved services like speedier access to [...]

  • Daniel JohnstonDaniel Johnston in Concert at

    Watch The National Pay Tribute to Daniel Johnston With 'Devil Town' Cover

    Daniel Johnston, who died of a heart attack yesterday at the age of 58, was almost the definition of a cult artist: An eccentric singer-songwriter who struggled with mental illness for most of his life, but whose rough-hewn songs had a melodic simplicity, directness and sense of happiness — and, at times, menace — that [...]

  • Warner Records Partners With Roger Gengo’s

    Warner Records Partners With Roger Gengo’s Masked Records 

    Warner Records has entered into a joint venture with Masked Records, a new label formed by Roger Gengo, founder of the Masked Gorilla website and the “Unmasked” concert series. The label’s first signing is breakout artist 2KBABY, who garnered over 2.5 million streams for his debut track, “Old Streets.” “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering [...]

  • MCCOOL 001

    Angel Olsen Drops 'Lark,' Intense Second Video From Forthcoming Album

    Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, recently featured on Mark Ronson’s “Late Night Feelings” album, has dropped a video for “Lark,” the second song to be released from her powerful fourth full-length album “All Mirrors,” which arrives on Oct. 4. The first song and video from the album, its title track, was released in July. The song, the [...]

  • Green Day Billie Joe Armstrong American

    Green Day to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

    Just two days after a wild Los Angeles club show announcing their joint tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Green Day have joined the lineup for the iHeart Music festival, taking place September 20 and 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Other performers include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, [...]

  • Soundbetter - Spotify

    Spotify Acquires SoundBetter Music-Production Marketplace

    Spotify, further bulking up its suite of tools for music artists, announced the acquisition of SoundBetter, a Brooklyn-based audio production and collaboration marketplace. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2012, SoundBetter says it has more than 180,000 artists registered on its network in 14,000 cities spanning 176 countries. The company lets musicians [...]

  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 11: Brandi

    Brandi Carlile, John Prine Win Top Honors at Americana Awards

    Brandi Carlile was crowned artist of the year while John Prine picked up trophies for album and song of the year at the 18th annual Americana Honors & Awards, held Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The other competitive awards went to I’m With Her for duo/group, the War and Treaty for emerging [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad