Kiiara Runs Her ‘Mouth’ in New Song, Video (Watch)

Top behind-the-scenes songwriters power new single for Atlantic Records-signed singer.

Kiiara
CREDIT: Trent Barboza

Atlantic Records’ Kiiara released a new track and video Friday, that may well turn into another win for the still emerging pop artist, who first won over fans three years ago via her sparse, sleeper hit “Gold.”

Her new “Open My Mouth” boasts a subtle, yet highly effective chorus featuring the stylized, skipping, staccato-esque vocal chops that are both her artist signature, as well as one of the song’s producers’ (Ian Kirkpatrick) production area of expertise.

The pop tune’s other co-writers besides Kirkpatrick include Amy Allen (Halsey’s “Without Me”), Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back”), and Joe London (Fifth Harmony’s “BO$$”).

“Art is open for interpretation, so while some will listen to this song and relate to it based on relationships they’ve had in their lives, for me this song is about the relationship I have with myself,” Kiiara said of the new track in a release. “It feels empowering to open up and finally speak my truth, and I hope in doing so I can encourage others to let their guard down and do the same, so they don’t feel so alone and helpless,” she added.

The sharp-looking music video for “Open My Mouth” was directed by Juliana Carpino, and aims to reach a fashion forward crowd. In a coup for English clothing designer Christian Cowan, the clip features pieces from his forthcoming fall 2019 collection, surely something his competitors are now wondering how he pulled off.

“Open My Mouth” follows Kiiara’s 2018 release “Messy,” which has so far amassed nearly 50 million streams on Spotify as well as her 2017 collaboration with Linkin Park, “Heavy.” The artist, known for her breathy vocals on her 2015/2016 breakthrough single “Gold,” is closing in on half a billion streams on Spotify for “Gold” (the track was a global success: reaching the top 20 in the United States, with the song also earning her a record deal with Atlantic Records/Warner Music worldwide).

