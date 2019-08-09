×

Kid Rock Attacks Taylor Swift’s Politics With Sexist Tweet

By

Taylor Swift Kid Rock
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kid Rock launched a sexist attack on Taylor Swift’s politics, claiming Swift has sided with Democrats to secure gigs and making a crude reference to oral sex.

The “Bawitdaba” rapper/rocker tweeted on Friday morning, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

His tweet comes a day after Swift discussed her political stances at length and explained her silence during the 2016 presidential election in a cover story interview with Vogue.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” said Swift, referencing Donald Trump’s 2016 candidacy. “He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

“The summer before that election, all people were saying was, ‘She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar.’ These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary,” she added. “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? ‘Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women.’ Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

Swift broke her silence last October, when she endorsed two Democratic Tennessee candidates, Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, for the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections. The move by the formerly apolitical singer incensed many on the right, including Donald Trump, who said he likes Swift’s music “about 25 percent less now,” and Mike Huckabee. White nationalists who had embraced Swift also floated conspiracy theories about the endorsement (Swift has been criticized for not addressing the fringe groups directly).

Rock is a vocal Trump advocate, frequently promoting the president on social media, television spots and at his concerts. Trump invited Rock to the White House in 2017 alongside Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent.

Patton Oswalt and Chrissy Teigen were among those to take to Twitter to call out Rock for the sexist comment.

