Kid Rock Directs Sexual Slurs at Oprah, Insists He’s Not Racist, Is Helped Off Stage

Kid Rock may not just have a thinking problem, based on footage obtained by TMZ of a sexually explicit tirade the singer went into against several female talk shows hosts on stage at his own Nashville bar this week, in a state the website described as “clearly intoxicated.”

The video posted by TMZ ends with Kid Rock being helped off the lip of the stage in an awkward manner by handlers.

“I’m like, Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar, they can suck d— sideways,” the star said in the video, repeatedly motioning as if he were pushing someone’s head toward his crotch.

“Fuck Oprah Winfrey and fuck Kathie Lee Gifford,” he said, as someone near the smartphone filming his monolog is heard to exclaim, “He’s blackout drunk.”

Gifford was recently in the news in Nashville for moving to town, but, unlike Winfrey or Behar, the volatile rapper was not known to have previously had an animus against her before.

Rock is seen later repeating the “suck d— sideways” phrase again specifically in connection with Winfrey, and then immediately leaps to preemptively declare that he knows he will be accused of being a racist for his comments. To those who would say, “‘Well, I’m pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist,” he said, “I’m, like, ‘Fine. F– off,’ sideways.”

“I’m not the bad guy in this equation,” the 48-year-old star declares. “I’m the f–in’ guy you want, like, hey, he’s pretty cool.”

The episode occurred just days shy of the one-year anniversary of Rock doing a live morning remote with “Fox & Friends” in which he said, “screw that Joy Behar bitch,” with host Steve Doocy trying to cut him off. That Nov. 30, 2018 episode led to him being fired that same day from his role as grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade.

Rock returned to the news in August when he tweeted that “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

The incident occurred at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, which was the subject of controversy in Nashville in January when a 20-foot neon sign was installed that included a facsimile of a woman’s buttocks. Nashville’s city council ultimately voted to allow the racy sign, with strong dissent from some members who felt it would leave tourists with a vulgar image of the city.

The rapper had had calmer moments in the news this year, like when he went golfing with President Trump in March, subsequently describing the president, for whom he has frequently expressed support, as “down-to-earth and cool.”