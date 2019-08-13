×

Khalid Reveals Details of Benefit Concert for El Paso Shooting Victims

Jem Aswad

Khalid announced last week that he is planning a benefit concert for victims of the recent mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, and today he provided details: The show, which will feature the Grammy-nominated singer and special guests, will take place Sept. 1 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.

In support of the city and in response to the August 3 mass shooting, he will be raising funds through the concert to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.  

Tickets for the concert will go on sale beginning this Wednesday, August 14, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. This event is presented by The Great Khalid Foundation and manager Courtney Stewart’s Right Hand Foundation, and produced by Live Nation.

“I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily,” Khalid said in a statement. “I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let’s heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it.”

Dr. Heather Wilson, the University of Texas at El Paso’s incoming president, said: “Khalid’s generous offer to put on a benefit concert is a touching example of the spirit of caring and kindness that typifies El Paso.  We will come together to help and to heal.  I invite you to join us at the concert to honor and support the victims and their families.”

In addition to attending the concert, donations for this cause can only be made directly through www.thegreatkhalidfoundation.org or by purchasing one of the commemorative shirts from here https://shop.khalidofficial.com/.

