Khalid to Join Kane Brown for Duets-Heavy ACM Awards Telecast

Khalid, the R&B singer whose sophomore album comes out April 5, will be taking to the airwaves two nights later to collaborate with country star Kane Brown in a performance that’s been announced for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In a heavy nod toward “Grammy moment”-style hookups between artists, producers also unveiled some of the other many collaborations also set for the April 7 show on CBS.

From outside the country genre, Brandi Carlile will join Dierks Bentley, and Kelly Clarkson has been set to perform with both Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay.

The show is promising a series of “ACM Flashbacks” reviving classic country hits and/or veteran artists, which will include George Strait teaming with Miranda Lambert and Brooks & Dunn joining forces with hot newcomer Luke Combs (who was announced Monday as already having won best new male artist of the year).

Other collaborations include Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne (presumably performing “All My Favorite People,” which they sing together on her new album), Eric Church with Ashley McBryde (announced Monday as as the ACMs’ best new female artist winner) and Aldean with Florida Georgia Line.

Other previously announced performers who may stand out by virtue of not being included in a duet (so far) include Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, LANCO (the ACMs’ already announced new group of the year) and host Reba McEntire.