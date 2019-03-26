×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Khalid to Join Kane Brown for Duets-Heavy ACM Awards Telecast

Brandi Carlile will sing a duet with Dierks Bentley, and Kelly Clarkson will join Jason Aldean.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 - America’s biggest celebration of the year takes place on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)KHALID
CREDIT: ABC

Khalid, the R&B singer whose sophomore album comes out April 5, will be taking to the airwaves two nights later to collaborate with country star Kane Brown in a performance that’s been announced for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In a heavy nod toward “Grammy moment”-style hookups between artists, producers also unveiled some of the other many collaborations also set for the April 7 show on CBS.

From outside the country genre, Brandi Carlile will join Dierks Bentley, and Kelly Clarkson has been set to perform with both Jason Aldean and Dan + Shay.

The show is promising a series of “ACM Flashbacks” reviving classic country hits and/or veteran artists, which will include George Strait teaming with Miranda Lambert and Brooks & Dunn joining forces with hot newcomer Luke Combs (who was announced Monday as already having won best new male artist of the year).

Other collaborations include Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne (presumably performing “All My Favorite People,” which they sing together on her new album), Eric Church with Ashley McBryde (announced Monday as as the ACMs’ best new female artist winner) and Aldean with Florida Georgia Line.

Other previously announced performers who may stand out by virtue of not being included in a duet (so far) include Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, LANCO (the ACMs’ already announced new group of the year) and host Reba McEntire. 

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More TV

  • Sal Petruzzi, Turner's U.S. Communications Chief,

    Sal Petruzzi, Turner's U.S. Communications Chief, to Step Down

    Sal Petruzzi, who has supervised U.S. communications outreach for the Turner suite of media businesses, will step down from the role as the unit, once part of Time Warner, is making a transition under the ownership of AT&T. “There comes a point in your career when it is time to say goodbye,” Petruzzi said in [...]

  • DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    Khalid to Join Kane Brown for Duets-Heavy ACM Awards Telecast

    Khalid, the R&B singer whose sophomore album comes out April 5, will be taking to the airwaves two nights later to collaborate with country star Kane Brown in a performance that’s been announced for the Academy of Country Music Awards. In a heavy nod toward “Grammy moment”-style hookups between artists, producers also unveiled some of [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish to Produce Stand Up Comedy Series for Netflix

    Tiffany Haddish has partnered with Netflix to curate a new stand up comedy series. The series is titled “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” which will introduce a diverse group of six up-and-coming stand-up comedians doing half-hour specials. All six comedians were personally chosen by Haddish. She shares a history with each after working together on [...]

  • Jussie Smollett court

    Charges Against Jussie Smollett Dropped, Lawyers Say

    Charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped, his lawyers confirmed to Variety. The actor had been indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report, stemming from his alleged staging of a Jan. 29 hate attack. “Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean [...]

  • How Will Apple TV+ Impact Netflix?

    How Will Apple TV+ Shake Up Netflix? Analysts Are Split

    Is Apple’s star-fueled streaming service a “Netflix killer” — or just another incremental challenger chasing the market leader? Wall Street don’t agree on whether Apple TV+ will put a big dent in Netflix’s subscriber momentum with the debut of its premium subscription VOD service later this year. At its splashy unveiling Monday, Apple trotted out [...]

  • Federation Entertainment Acquires Israeli Series 'In

    Federation Entertainment Acquires Popular Israeli Series 'In The Spectrum' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Federation Entertainment has acquired distribution rights to Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman’s critically acclaimed original Israeli series “On The Spectrum” which took home the top Grand Jury Prize at Series Mania last year after premiering at Tribeca. Produced by Sumayoko Productions and YesStudios, “On The Spectrum” was commissioned and broadcast on Israel’s premium platform YesTV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad