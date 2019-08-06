×

Khalid Planning Benefit Concert for El Paso Shooting Victims

Khalid
CREDIT: Grace Pickering

Khalid is planning a benefit concert for the families of victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

The R&B singer tweeted Monday that he plans to hold the concert later this month and that “all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting.”

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” tweeted the singer. “Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable.”

Khalid moved to El Paso, which has the area code 915, as a teenager. In the tweet, “915” and “city of El Paso” refer to lyrics in the songs “American Teen” and “Winter,” respectively.

Dozens were injured and 22 died after a gunman opened fire in an El Paso Walmart, according to police. Khalid asked his audience to “send love” to El Paso during a concert on the night of the shooting.

He said from the stage: “Send El Paso your love and your prayers because it would mean a lot to everybody. We’re going to give them love. We’re going to give them comfort. We’re going to give them joy.”

Khalid also tweeted about the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday that has left nine people dead. “Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio,” he wrote. “America is hurting right now.”

  • Khalid

