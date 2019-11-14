Khalid Drops Smooth New Song, ‘Up All Night’ (Listen)

Khalid, who released his sophomore album “Free Spirit” back in April, has dropped a brand-new song called “Up All Night.”

“’Up All Night’ is a song that I wrote while on tour. It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly,” he said in a statement accompanying the song. “I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!”

Khalid is currently on his “Free Spirit” world tour, which begins its Australia and New Zealand dates in Auckland on Wednesday (full dates below). In August he wrapped up the North American leg.

“Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” 2019 International Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Wednesday, November 20 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

Thursday, November 21 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

Tuesday, November 26 Boondall, AUS Brisbane Ent. Centre

Thursday, November 28 Melbourne, AUS Rod Laver Arena

Monday, December 02 Hindmarsh, AUS Adelaide Ent. Centre

Wednesday, December 04 Sydney Olympic Park, AUS Qudos Bank Arena

Thursday, December 05 Sydney Olympic Park, AUS Qudos Bank Arena