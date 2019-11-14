Khalid Drops Smooth New Song, ‘Up All Night’ (Listen)

×
Khalid in concert at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk @POLKIMAGING/Shutterstock

Khalid, who released his sophomore album “Free Spirit” back in April, has dropped a brand-new song called “Up All Night.”

“’Up All Night’ is a song that I wrote while on tour. It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly,” he said in a statement accompanying the song. “I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!”

Khalid is currently on his “Free Spirit” world tour, which begins its Australia and New Zealand dates in Auckland on Wednesday (full dates below). In August he wrapped up the North American leg.

“Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” 2019 International Dates:

DATE                                                  CITY                                       VENUE

Wednesday, November 20                 Auckland, NZ                          Spark Arena

Thursday, November 21                     Auckland, NZ                          Spark Arena

Tuesday, November 26                      Boondall, AUS                        Brisbane Ent. Centre

Thursday, November 28                     Melbourne, AUS                     Rod Laver Arena

Monday, December 02                       Hindmarsh, AUS                     Adelaide Ent. Centre

Wednesday, December 04                 Sydney Olympic Park, AUS   Qudos Bank Arena

Thursday, December 05                     Sydney Olympic Park, AUS   Qudos Bank Arena

 

