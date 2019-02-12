Khalid Celebrates 21st Birthday With Bash at Beverly Hills Mansion

It’s official: Khalid no longer can even pretend to be “Young, Dumb & Broke”: On Monday, the “American Teen” finally turned the legal age to drink, celebrating his 21st birthday in A-list fashion at a glorious mansion in Beverly Hills with his “Love Lies” duet partner Normani, Kane Brown and many friends, family members, label and management execs and 15 lucky fans.

The event, produced by MAC Presents and Right Hand Music Group, Khalid’s management, had a gaming theme and featured a ball pit, glitch art, 360 video and games like Sports Party, Far Cry New Dawn, and Trials. Fans could get a behind-the-scenes look at the party and watch Khalid read birthday wishes from fans on the LiveMe app, which was a sponsor along with Chili’s, Fiji water, Ubisoft gaming and others.

Huge balloons reading “Happy Birthday Khalid 21” hung on the glass walls ahead as guests were welcomed with specialty cocktails, wings and tacos, photo booths, and bangers from DJ B-Hen.

Downstairs was not just a breathtaking view of Los Angeles but also a big birthday cake emblazoned with an image of a television featuring a picture of a very young Khalid riding four wheeler — a hint at one of the two big gifts Khalid would receive before the assembled party sang him “Happy Birthday.”

Manager Courtney Stewart gave Khalid an orange-and-black 4-wheeler ATV with the singer’s name printed in bold upon it, while RCA EVP of A&R Tunji Balogun and RCA chairman Peter Edge gave him a gold Presidential Rolex on behalf of RCA Records.

Khalid shared a few words on the mic: “I just want to thank everybody who made this happen. It’s been a crazy past few years. I’m super excited for this year, I feel like it might be my biggest year. I love you guys.”