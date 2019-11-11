×
300’s Kevin Liles Joins NY:LON Summit Keynote Roster

Kevin LilesUJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) and Music Ally today announce that 300 Entertainment cofounder and CEO Kevin Liles will deliver a keynote interview at the fourth annual NY:LON Connect music business summit. The conference takes place January 16 – 17, 2020 at the Dream Downtown Hotel in New York.

According to the announcement, Liles will discuss how 300’s independent spirit has disrupted the traditional label structure, the ways the company has bolstered creativity for the artists they work with, and more.

“Kevin is an industry innovator through and through, and someone we feel truly embraces our mission of pushing for collective growth across all facets of the business,” commented Music Biz President Portia Sabin. “His work establishing 300 Entertainment as a powerhouse in the independent sector, not to mention the strong revenue streams he built while with Def Jam and WMG, showcase why he’s the perfect person to speak on this topic.”

“We are incredibly excited to have someone with as much know-how and experience as Kevin to kick off our Label Evolution track for NY:LON Connect,” said Music Ally CEO and Co-Founder Paul Brindley. “He joins an agenda with a broad range of high-level industry executives that we are confident will inspire productive discussions on how to move the industry forward.”

In addition to Liles’ keynote interview, Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, who quickly became Spotify’s highest-streamed artist in the country, will talk about the opportunities and challenges that the global streaming market present to up-and-coming artists in a sit-down conversation with his manager, Everyday Rebellion’s Nicole Barsalona.

Also, Karyn Temple from the U.S. Copyright Office and Abkco COO Alisa Coleman will discuss the Music Modernization Act, the next steps in its implementation, and its connection with the global music industry.

Already announced, NY:LON Connect 2020 will feature keynote interviews with Spotify’s Cecilia Qvist, YouTube Music’s Sun Lee, Warner Music Group’s Scott Cohen, and Q&A’s Troy Carter.

  Kevin Liles

