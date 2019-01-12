Latin Trap Artist Kevin Fret Shot and Killed in Puerto Rico

Kevin Fret, known as the first openly gay Latin trap artist, was shot and killed in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico Thursday morning. He was 24 years old.

El Nuevo Dia reported that Fret was shot multiple times while riding a motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. local time. He died at the Medical Center of Río Piedras. His death is currently under investigation.

The Puerto Rican artist gained popularity after releasing his single “Soy Asi” on April 7, 2018. He was also featured on Mike Duran’s song “Diferente” on July 18, 2018. The music videos have received more than 900,000 and 2 million views on YouTube, respectively.

Fret was popular on social media and the LGBTQ community for his music and unabashed gender-variant style. His fierce personality and vibrant fashion matched his powerfully infectious trap lyrics.

In a statement to Remezcla, Fret’s manager, Eduardo Rodriguez, said “Kevin was an artistic soul, a dreamer with a big heart. His passion was music, and he still had a lot left to do. This violence should stop. There are no words to describe our emotions and the pain that it causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We should all unite in these difficult times, and ask for lots of peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”