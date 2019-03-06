×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gene Baxter, ‘Bean’ of KROQ’s ‘Kevin & Bean Show’ for 30 Years, Announces Exit

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy KROQ

One of morning radio’s longest-standing duos is breaking up. Gene Baxter, aka “Bean” of “The Kevin & Bean Show,” announced his move to a very different radio market at the top of Wednesday’s show.

“Just announced on the @KevinAnd Bean Show, after 30 years I am leaving the show at the end of the year to move back home to England, the ninth largest island in the world,” Baxter tweeted midway through the broadcast. “Much more to come on this.”

Baxter and partner Kevin Ryder began the morning show in 1989. Baxter and Ryder were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015.

The two have rarely done their broadcasts from the same room since the late 1990s, when Baxter moved to Seattle, while Ryder continued to man the fort in Los Angeles. Baxter has worked from home in Seattle or, ultimately, New Orleans for more than 20 years.

On the air Wednesday morning, he emphasized that he is not retiring but looking to find a radio gig in the UK.

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More Music

  • Gene Baxter, 'Bean' of KROQ's 'Kevin

    Gene Baxter, 'Bean' of KROQ's 'Kevin & Bean Show' for 30 Years, Announces Exit

    One of morning radio’s longest-standing duos is breaking up. Gene Baxter, aka “Bean” of “The Kevin & Bean Show,” announced his move to a very different radio market at the top of Wednesday’s show. “Just announced on the @KevinAnd Bean Show, after 30 years I am leaving the show at the end of the year to [...]

  • Sonos One

    Sonos Introduces New Version of Its Sonos One Speaker

    Sonos is introducing a new version of the Sonos One, its budget-priced smart speaker, this week. The second-generation Sonos One will look and work just like the original, but come with an updated processor, more memory and support for Bluetooth LE. The company will officially begin selling the second-gen Sonos One on Thursday. As retailers [...]

  • Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris. Brandi Carlile,

    Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires Add Maren Morris to 'Highwomen' Supergroup

    Recent multiple Grammy winner Brandi Carlile and Americana favorite Amanda Shires were known several months ago to be forming a supergroup of sorts, the Highwomen, but who the third member would be remained a mystery. That puzzle was solved Tuesday night when Carlile used her Instagram account to post a group photo letting fans know [...]

  • Warner Music Names Scott Cohen Chief

    Warner Music Names Scott Cohen Chief Innovation Officer of Recorded Music

    As expected, Scott Cohen has joined Warner Music Group in the newly created position of Chief Innovation Officer, Recorded Music, the company announced today. Cohen, who co-founded the digital music, film and video distribution company The Orchard, reports to Max Lousada, WMG’s CEO of Recorded Music. According to the announcement, in his new post, Cohen [...]

  • Dolly Parton Signs With Sony/ATV Publishing

    Dolly Parton Signs With Sony/ATV Publishing

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed a deal to represent the catalog of singer-songwriter Dolly Parton, the company announced today. The agreement takes in songs from across Parton’s entire career, including the record-breaking global smash “I Will Always Love You” as well as hits like “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “Love Is Like A Butterfly” and “Two [...]

  • carole Bayer Sager

    Carole Bayer Sager to Receive Johnny Mercer Award at Songwriters Hall of Fame

    The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced today that Carole Bayer Sager will be the 2019 recipient of the Johnny Mercer Award at its 50 th induction and awards dinner on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York. The award, the hall’s highest honor, is reserved for a songwriter or songwriting team who [...]

  • CBS THIS MORNING co-host Gayle King

    R. Kelly Fiercely Denies Sexual-Abuse Allegations in Heated Interview

    UPDATED: R. Kelly, who is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims — three of whom were minors — aggressively denied any wrongdoing in an emotional interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning.” At times the singer — who, as detailed in the recent docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad