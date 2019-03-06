Gene Baxter, ‘Bean’ of KROQ’s ‘Kevin & Bean Show’ for 30 Years, Announces Exit

One of morning radio’s longest-standing duos is breaking up. Gene Baxter, aka “Bean” of “The Kevin & Bean Show,” announced his move to a very different radio market at the top of Wednesday’s show.

“Just announced on the @KevinAnd Bean Show, after 30 years I am leaving the show at the end of the year to move back home to England, the ninth largest island in the world,” Baxter tweeted midway through the broadcast. “Much more to come on this.”

Baxter and partner Kevin Ryder began the morning show in 1989. Baxter and Ryder were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015.

The two have rarely done their broadcasts from the same room since the late 1990s, when Baxter moved to Seattle, while Ryder continued to man the fort in Los Angeles. Baxter has worked from home in Seattle or, ultimately, New Orleans for more than 20 years.

On the air Wednesday morning, he emphasized that he is not retiring but looking to find a radio gig in the UK.