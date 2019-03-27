×
Kesha, Fitz and the Tantrums Join MusiCares Concert for Recovery

Jem Aswad

Kesha Grammys Performance
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shut

Kesha and Fitz and the Tantrums will join the performance lineup for the 2019 MusiCares Concert for Recovery on May 16 in Los Angeles. The concert will honor Macklemore — who will close the event with a special performance — and will also feature a tribute to Mac Miller, who died of a drug overdose last year. Additional performers are expected to be announced shortly. The event, which presented by Amazon Music and will take place at the Novo at L.A. Live, will benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable wing.

Macklemore will receive the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his significant support for MusiCares and his commitment to helping others in the addiction recovery process. According to the announcement, over the course of the last fiscal year, MusiCares provided more than $6.5 million dollars to approximately 8,600 members of the music industry — the largest number of dollars distributed and clients served in a single year in the charity’s history.

Established in 1989 by The Recording Academy, MusiCares provides a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need. MusiCares’ services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical, and personal emergencies. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community. For more information, please visit www.musicares.org.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

