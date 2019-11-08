Kesha, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile to Perform at Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ Benefit

Cyndi Lauper has announced the lineup for her 9th annual “Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays” benefit concert, presented by Marriott International and AEG. The event will take place in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live on December 10. Tickets will be available to the general public 10am PT on Friday, November 8 at AXS.com.

Taking the stage with Lauper and her band this year will be Kesha, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Belinda Carlisle, King Princess, Charlie Musselwhite, Henry Rollins — who will sing a Black Flag song that he hasn’t performed in over 15 years, according to the announcement — Perry Farrell with Etty Lau Farrell, Justin Tranter, K. Flay, Emily Estefan, Shawn Wasabi, comics Carol Leifer and Lily Tomlin, U.K. comedian Gina Yashere, Margaret Cho, King Princess and two-time Grammy-nominated singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer K.Flay. Carson Kressley will host.

All net proceeds from the evening will go to True Colors United’s programs working to end homelessness among LGBTQ youth.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, RuPaul and Tegan and Sara are among the artists who have donated items and experiences to support the concert’s corresponding charitable auction that will also take place in December.

“I’m really heartened and excited by the response I’ve gotten throughout the entertainment community,” said Lauper. “Home for the Holidays is known for always having a cool and eclectic mix of performers. The line-up so far? I mean, c’mon. Where else are you gonna see Billy Porter and Henry Rollins on the same bill! It’s going to be such a great night. Many of those who are not available to perform have offered such amazing items for auction. I’m so touched by the generosity we’ve received. More surprises to come soon.”

100% of the net proceeds from the concert will support True Colors United’s programs to prevent and end homelessness among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. In America, up to 40% of the 4.2 million youth experiencing homelessness in America are LGBTQ and, according to a recent study from Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, LGBTQ young people are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQ youth. Among many other initiatives, Lauper, who co-founded the organization 11 years ago, has testified and helped secure funding in Congress for a new federal program that is working to finally bring an end to youth homelessness in over 70 communities nationwide.