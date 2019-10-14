Kenny Dixon, Drummer for Country Star Kane Brown, Dies in Car Accident

Kane Brown and his fans are mourning the death of the country star’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, in an automobile accident in Tennessee Saturday.

“I’m gonna miss you so much man. I’d always come back and jam out with u,” Brown tweeted on Sunday, posting a photo of himself standing on the drum riser grinning at Dixon. Dixon, he wrote, “was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep.”

I’m gonna miss you so much man I’d always come back and jam out with u 🔥 was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep ❤️ @kennydixon23kb pic.twitter.com/2lEqNcdKCR — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 13, 2019

Fox17 in Nashville reported that the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Dixon died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in which speed was believed to be the cause, with drugs and alcohol not believed to be factors. Dixon’s car left the I-24 interstate about 40 miles southeast of Nashville and crashed head-on into a tree.

In an official statement, a rep for Brown said, “It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident. Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning, and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Brown is scheduled to headline the Staples Centre in Los Angeles this Friday. A spokesperson said that information on how Brown plans to deal with the absence of a key band member for upcoming shows will be forthcoming soon.

Brown elaborated further about his love for Dixon in an Instagram post: “”Love you so much dude!!! You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when nobody else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people, and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that redneck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

This was the second significant crash to affect the Nashville music community in recent weeks. One of Dixon’s last tweets was a retweet of a Brown statement expressing sympathy for the loss of Josh Turner’s sound engineer in a California bus accident.