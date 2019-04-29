Kendrick Lamar Signs With BMI

Pulitzer Prize and multiple Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar has signed a long-term worldwide deal with BMI to represent his catalog of music. Lamar joins Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and labelmates SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad and Skiiiwalker at the performing rights organization.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kendrick to the BMI family and expand our great working relationship with Top Dawg Entertainment and its incredibly talented roster,” said Mike Steinberg, EVP Creative & Licensing, BMI. “Kendrick’s gift for writing and performing such stunningly impactful music has solidified his stature among the world’s greatest artists and, without a doubt, as a major force in our industry for many years to come. We’re honored that he has chosen BMI to represent his creative works.”

One of the most critically and commercially successful hip-hop artists working today, Lamar made his major-label debut in 2012 with “Good Kid, m.A.A.d City” and has followed with 2015’s jazz-influenced “To Pimp a Butterfly” and 2017’s hard-hitting “DAMN”; the latter album earned him a Pulitzer Prize, making him the first non-jazz or classical artist to receive the honor. He has also won 13 Grammy Awards and 37 nominations.

He was named Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year in 2017 (read the cover story here).

In addition to his solo work, Lamar has worked as a collaborator on hits such as “Loyalty” (with Rihanna), “Bad Blood” (with Taylor Swift), and most recently, “All the Stars” (with SZA) from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, which he helmed.