×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kellyanne Conway Sings Taylor Swift Song While Dissing Her for ‘Losing Handily’ to Trump

Conway came to Fox News prepared to fight back against Swift's VMAs Trump jab — by ruining one of her songs for all time.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All

Remarkably, Taylor Swift’s poke at the president on the MTV Video Music Awards show for his lack of support for LGBTQ rights legislation hasn’t yet resulted in a Trump twitterstorm. But Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News Tuesday night to defend the administration’s position against the Equality Act … and to give Swift a sick burn in return by attempting to render one of her songs toxic.

“I actually like the new Taylor Swift song,” Conway told Fox’s Martha MacCallum. “It’s called ‘You Need to Calm Down.’ I can sing it for you.” Rather than do what any reasonable host would, which is tackle the presidential advisor as if to thwart the impact of a live grenade, MacCallum laughed and allowed Conway to break out in song. “If you say it on the street, that’s a knockout / If you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out,” she sang, facing the camera. “I love that! I mean, that basically is Washington in a nutshell.”

Related

But Conway came not to praise Swift but to bury her as a typical out-of-touch liberal elitist. “I think when Hollywood and singers and all go political,” she said, “it sounds in the moment like it’s very popular, and you’ve seen so many times where it backfires and it blows up. But she’s also somebody who went up against President Trump head to head in the United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost handily. Marsha Blackburn is our United States senator now,” Conway pointed out, suggesting that Swift’s statement last fall that her home state needed to elect a pro-LGBTQ senator actually helped the anti-Equality Act Republican candidate win.

Taking pains to patronize Swift’s fan base, Conway also argued that the singer’s followers have little idea what she’s advocating. “I would love to ask her audience if they even know what that is, (what) the Equality Act is and isn’t. She’s welcome to her opinion. I can tell you there’s a lot of poison pills in it.”

When MacCallum asked for examples of what poison pills lie within the Equality Act, Conway kicked the subject back to the economy. “The president and the White House support equality,” she claimed, “We don’t support pieces of legislation that have poison pills in it that can harm other people. Look at this economy — it’s equally open to everyone. People have job mobility, the deregulation, what he’s trying to do, peace and prosperity around the world — that’s to benefit everyone. But when something is named something, it’s not always truly that.”

The segment was in response to Swift’s acceptance speech for video of the year at Monday’s VMAs, an award that went to “You Need to Calm Down,” which the singer tied to her support for the Equality Act — a bill that has passed in the Senate but has yet to be taken up in the Republican-controlled House.

Swift’s petition urging the House to take up the legislation “now has half a million signatures,” the singer said, “which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House.” She then looked at her watch and tapped it.

But Conway seemed eager to draft Swift and her Hollywood friends into politics after all. “By the way, if you can give a shout-out to the USMCA…,” she said, referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, for which Vice President Mike Pence is currently trying to whip up congressional support.

In a welcome deescalation of the conflict, Conway stopped short of holding the nation hostage by threatening to sing “Tied Together With a Smile” until Swift, Todrick Hall and the entire Hadid family all accede to her demands.

Popular on Variety

More Politics

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court Justice

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg Treated for Pancreatic Cancer

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been cleared “definitively” of pancreatic cancer after spending three weeks undergoing treatment in New York City for the illness. The Supreme Court issued a statement on Friday saying that the Justice responded well to radiation treatment. In early July, Ginsberg underwent a regular blood test that came back abnormal, and [...]

  • Taylor SwiftTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Taylor Swift Says She's 'Remorseful' For Not Getting Involved in 2016 Election

    Taylor Swift says she feels “really remorseful for not saying anything” during Trump’s run for presidency in 2016, per an interview with the Guardian published today. The singer points to her negative public image during the time of the election as one reason she stayed uninvolved, but explained that she would’ve endorsed Hillary Clinton for [...]

  • US President Donald J. Trump speaks

    Apple Stock Down 4.6% After Trump ‘Orders’ Companies to Leave China

    Apple’s share price was down around 4.6% Friday at the close of the market, to $202.64 per share, after President Trump took to Twitter to “order” U.S. companies to leave China. The slide came amid a market-wide sell-off, with the NASDAQ sliding 3%, and the Dow dropping 623 points. Trump’s edict was a response to [...]

  • David Koch Obit

    David Koch, Libertarian Activist and Billionaire Philanthropist, Dies at 79

    David Koch, brother of Charles Koch and one of the owners of Koch Industries, the second-largest private company in the U.S., has died at 79. According to the New York Times, Charles Koch announced the news of his brother’s death in a statement. Though he did not attribute to David’s death to a particular cause, [...]

  • Pod Save America Hosts on Trump

    'Pod Save America' Hosts on Trump, the Democratic Primary and What's Wrong With Cable News

    Like many Democrats, Tanya Somanader was blindsided by the 2016 presidential election. A veteran of the Obama White House and a former speechwriter and digital specialist for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Somanader was gearing up for a Hillary Clinton administration. Instead, she had to grapple with the reality of a Donald Trump presidency. “A lot [...]

  • Sean Spicer Dancing With the Stars

    Sean Spicer Hopes 'Dancing With the Stars' Gig Will 'Move the Country Forward'

    In the face of a swift backlash, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he hoped his role as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” can help “move the country forward in a positive way.” Spicer told CNN on Thursday that his “DWTS” posting was about entertainment, not politics. ABC revealed Spicer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad