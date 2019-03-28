×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kelly Clarkson Gets Pink With ‘Broken & Beautiful,’ Lead Anthem From ‘UglyDolls’

Janelle Monae, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha and Blake Shelton also figure in the animated musical and its soundtrack.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kelly Clarkson already made a visit to a veritable island of misfit toys when she voiced the lead voice in the upcoming animated film “UglyDolls.” Now she’s going beyond the valley of the dolls and standing up for human girl power with “Broken & Beautiful,” the lead song from the soundtrack, which has no less feminist an icon than Pink lending her identifiable stamp as one of the tune’s co-writers.

The songwriting credit on the anthem is really a list of all-stars — besides Pink as contributor, there’s Marshmello, one of the EDM/pop crossover artists of the moment, as co-producer/writer, and the writing team of Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, responsible for one of the biggest hits of the century, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” on board as writers (and in Mac’s case, co-producer) as well.

In most ways, the tune seems aimed at inspiring a young target audience for “UglyDolls,” with lines like “I know I’m Superwoman/I know I’m strong/I know I’ve got this because I’ve had it all along.” But maybe Clarkson and team are really looking to boost the spirits of the parents coming along for the film’s ride when she sings, “Can I just be tired without piling on all sad and scared and out of time.”

Related

There’s much more pop action to come on the soundtrack, which doesn’t come out from Atlantic until April 26, in advance of the movie’s May 3 release date. Janelle Monae also has a voice role in the film, and she sings two songs with Clarkson, “All Dolled Up” and “Unbreakable.” (Monae also has one of the lead roles, and several songs, in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Lady and the Tramp” remake.)

Other voice cast members who have songs in the movie and on the soundtrack include Nick Jonas (“The Ugly Truth” and the promisingly titled “The Uglier Truth”), Bebe Rexha (“Girl in the Mirror”) and Blake Shelton (“Wallflowers & Weeds”). Pentatonix, Anitta and Why Don’t We make “inspired by” appearances on the soundtrack alone. Two more pop talents, Charli XCX and Lizzo, appear in the voice cast but not on the soundtrack.

Atlantic’s west coast president and soundtrack guru Kevin Weaver oversaw the music.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • DISNEY CHANNEL PRESENTS THE 2018 RADIO

    Kelly Clarkson Gets Pink With 'Broken & Beautiful,' Lead Anthem From 'UglyDolls'

    Kelly Clarkson already made a visit to a veritable island of misfit toys when she voiced the lead voice in the upcoming animated film “UglyDolls.” Now she’s going beyond the valley of the dolls and standing up for human girl power with “Broken & Beautiful,” the lead song from the soundtrack, which has no less [...]

  • Blueface Manager Jabs Joe Budden for

    Blueface Manager Jabs 'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Joe Budden for Hating on 'Thotiana'

    Blueface’s “Thotiana” might be a gigantic hit, but it’s also a divisive one. Although the L.A. rapper has co-signs from Cardi B, YG and French Montana, others in the music community have wondered aloud if he might be the worst thing to happen to rap. Count Joe Budden in that camp. On his “Joe Budden [...]

  • ASCAP Screen Awards Tap Pasek &

    ASCAP Screen Awards Tap Pasek & Paul, Pinar Toprak, Michael Giacchino for Honors

    The ASCAP Screen Music Awards has announced several honorees to be feted at a May 15 ceremony in Beverly Hills, with “Captain Marvel” composer Pinar Toprak, “Incredibles 2” scorer Michael Giacchino and the “Greatest Showman” songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul all slated for special trophies. Pasek and Paul, who are also best [...]

  • K-pop idol Seungri struggles his way

    K-Pop Crime Cartel Revealed as Korea’s Burning Sun Scandal Expands

    The “Burning Sun Gate” scandal is fast becoming one of the most complex – and most sordid — episodes in Korean entertainment history. So called because of the Burning Sun nightclub partially owned by the Bigbang K-pop star Seungri, the case has already focused on allegations of drug distribution, prostitution, and hidden camera footage. More [...]

  • Lifetime Unveils Miniseries on Salt-N-Pepa and

    Lifetime Unveils Miniseries on Salt-N-Pepa and Clark Sisters at Upfront

    Lifetime has ordered two music-themed miniseries, one revolving around female rap stars Salt-N-Pepa, the other focused on the Clark Sisters gospel group. Both projects are produced by Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit banner. “Salt-N-Pepa” and the Clark Sisters project were among several new programs unveiled by Lifetime Wednesday night at the cabler’s upfront presentation at New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad