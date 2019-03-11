×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

KCSN’s Sky Daniels to Retire (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sky Daniels KCSN
CREDIT: Courtesy of KCSN

Sky Daniels, the veteran label and radio executive who helped launch Triple-A bastion KCSN/88.5 FM at Cal State Northridge in 2011, is stepping down from his post and retiring.

Daniels helped build the station from the ground up, bringing in Tom Petty for a memorable benefit concert and hiring such local mainstays as Nic Harcourt, Gary Calamar, Andy Chanley, Robert Hilburn and Kevin Bronson as on-air personalities.

“I was planning to retire prior to joining KCSN/88.5 FM in 2011,” said Daniels, who has recently battled cancer, pancreatitis and a heart attack. “But the opportunity to build a radio station that would put artist development first, in a market as influential as Los Angeles, was something I knew was vital. It has been an honor to serve musicians’ needs for the last eight years in developing a platform that recognized and supported their livelihood.”

Daniels cited the difficulties of working with the bureaucracies of two separate universities and the lack of proper funding as two reasons for his decision, along with the 70-hour work weeks and his health.

“This was a tough job,” Daniels told Variety about working at KCSN as one of just seven station employees. “My family begged me to walk away.” He admits many of his disagreements with the university were over budget and personnel cuts. “We were a David amidst Goliaths,” he adds.

Related

The Youngstown, Ohio, native is a veteran promotion and radio executive who served a stint as DJ at the original KMET in Los Angeles, KFOG in San Francisco and KISW in Seattle, then worked at Island Records, Fontana Distribution, Sony Music, Best Buy and Polygram Label Group.

He thanked KCSN’s original GM Karen Kearns, along with Harry Hillenbrand, Cynthia Rawitch and Dianne Harrison for helping him grow the station.

“It has been an incredible challenge, given the fact that KCSN is the lowest-powered FM in the Los Angeles market, to have it grow into an internationally respected tastemaker radio station,” he said. “The small but dedicated staff of 88.5 FM deserves great appreciation for their tireless efforts. Turning 800 watts into such a recognized entity was a remarkable feat. They have my eternal respect.”

Although he calls himself retired, Daniels plans to “be active as a musician’s advocate, as well as pursuing ownership opportunities in broadcasting. I want public radio to be leaders in forging a relationship with the creative community. I see the same thing happening to working musicians as I did in my hometown when the steel industry went away. And I feel, with my broad experience in the record business, that I can connect those dots.”

Popular on Variety

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

More Music

  • Sky Daniels KCSN

    KCSN’s Sky Daniels to Retire (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sky Daniels, the veteran label and radio executive who helped launch Triple-A bastion KCSN/88.5 FM at Cal State Northridge in 2011, is stepping down from his post and retiring. Daniels helped build the station from the ground up, bringing in Tom Petty for a memorable benefit concert and hiring such local mainstays as Nic Harcourt, [...]

  • Hal Blaine Obit Dead

    Hal Blaine, Wrecking Crew Drummer and Rock Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 90

    Drummer Hal Blaine, who propelled dozens of major hit records during the ‘60s and ‘70s as a member of the “Wrecking Crew,” Hollywood’s elite, ubiquitous cadre of first-call studio musicians, died Monday, according to a statement from family members on his official Facebook page. He was 90. “May he rest forever on 2 and 4,” [...]

  • Dennis Quaid

    Dennis Quaid's Got Range: Actor, Rocker and Podcast Narrator Wows L.A. Crowd

    Dennis Quaid’s career is bustin’ out all over. The actor-turned-rocker demonstrated his range Saturday night, taking the stage at Los Angeles music club the Mint with his band The Sharks. The group delivered a raucous set that had the audience of more than 200 on its feet as Quaid danced through the crowd, belted like [...]

  • Rod Stewart House

    Rod Stewart Sells Essex County Country Estate

    After nearly three years on the market, knighted rock star Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have finally sold Wood House, their historic and conspicuously opulent longtime country estate about an hours drive northeast of Central London in the historic market town of Epping that was last on the market at roughly US$6.15 million (£4.725 [...]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Responds to Royalty-Appeal Criticism: ‘We’re Not Suing Songwriters’

    UPDATED: Spotify has issued a response to criticism it has received in the wake of the announcement Thursday that it, Google, Pandora and Amazon are teaming up to appeal  a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. In a blog post, the streaming giant [...]

  • Ben FoldsBen Folds in concert at

    Ben Folds Launches Patreon Page With Exclusive Live Streams

    Musician Ben Folds is offering his fans a chance to get up close and personal with a new Patreon-powered membership program. Folds’ new Patreon page, which launched Monday morning, includes access to perks like MP3 recordings and live streams from his studio. “Like all recording artists, I’ve kept my eye on what creative tools the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad