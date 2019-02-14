Katy Perry is a Robot in Love in New Video With Zedd, ‘365’

Katy Perry and Zedd have teamed up for a new single released today called “365,” which has a video that shows the singer as a “Stepford Wife”-type robot who falls in love (with Zedd). Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, Daft Punk) and conceptualized by Perry, according to the announcement, the clip “asks the question: could an AI learn to love? The video tells the poignant story of an android Katy Perry, who yearns to be human, as she attempts to make a genuine connection with Zedd.” (Watch below.)

The two wrote the song together, with Zedd producing.

Does it know the difference between LOVE and OBSESSION❓😍 ONE HOUR until #365AllTheTime https://t.co/I3yaSNrqAg pic.twitter.com/zZhOIYDTev — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 14, 2019

“Katy and I have known each other for a while now and while on tour together in Australia last summer, we started working on some music,” Zedd says. “After we got off tour and with our musical value systems even more aligned we continued working together and that’s when “365” started to take shape. As it all came together, we knew we had something special. I love how Katy sounds on this record. I’m so excited to finally share this with our fans.”

“I was really excited for Zedd to join my ‘Witness’ tour last year, and in our down time, we started vibing on music, which led to this special song,” says Katy, “Happy to collaborate with such a talented and down-to-earth human being.”

“365” is the first release of 2019 for both artists. It follows Perry’s 2017 album “Witness” and Zedd’s recent work with Shawn Mendes for the “Lost In Japan” remix, “Happy Now” with Elley Duhé, and his smash “The Middle” with Maren Morris and Grey, which was nominated for three Grammy Awards.