×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Katy Perry is a Robot in Love in New Video With Zedd, ‘365’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Katy Perry and Zedd have teamed up for a new single released today called “365,” which has  a video that shows the singer as a “Stepford Wife”-type robot who falls in love (with Zedd). Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, Daft Punk) and conceptualized by Perry, according to the announcement, the clip “asks the question: could an AI learn to love? The video tells the poignant story of an android Katy Perry, who yearns to be human, as she attempts to make a genuine connection with Zedd.” (Watch below.)

The two wrote the song together, with Zedd producing.

“Katy and I have known each other for a while now and while on tour together in Australia last summer, we started working on some music,” Zedd says. “After we got off tour and with our musical value systems even more aligned we continued working together and that’s when “365” started to take shape. As it all came together, we knew we had something special. I love how Katy sounds on this record. I’m so excited to finally share this with our fans.”

“I was really excited for Zedd to join my ‘Witness’ tour last year, and in our down time, we started vibing on music, which led to this special song,” says Katy, “Happy to collaborate with such a talented and down-to-earth human being.”

“365” is the first release of 2019 for both artists. It follows Perry’s 2017 album “Witness” and Zedd’s recent work with Shawn Mendes for the “Lost In Japan” remix, “Happy Now” with Elley Duhé, and his smash “The Middle” with Maren Morris and Grey, which was nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Clint Mansell

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

  • Katy Perry is a Robot in

    Katy Perry is a Robot in Love in New Video With Zedd, ‘365’

    Katy Perry and Zedd have teamed up for a new single released today called “365,” which has  a video that shows the singer as a “Stepford Wife”-type robot who falls in love (with Zedd). Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, Daft Punk) and conceptualized by Perry, according to the announcement, the clip “asks the question: [...]

  • X-Factor auditions - Dublin.X-Factor judge Simon

    Simon Cowell Plots Revamp of ‘X Factor’ to Boost Ratings in the U.K.

    Simon Cowell and his team are plotting the biggest changes to “X Factor” on ITV in the show’s history in an attempt to boost ratings and secure a new deal for the talent competition on British television. Amid reports of wholesale format changes, there were rumors that the show was effectively being shelved, a move [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners: The Full List

    “A Star Is Born” took home multiple wins at the 9th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, held tonight at the theater at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The event celebrates the highest achievements in music supervision, recognizing exemplary work in 18 categories across movies, television, games, advertising, and trailers (read Variety‘s GMS Awards preview [...]

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    How Much Legal Trouble Is Ryan Adams In? A Law Professor Comments

    In the wake of the bombshell New York Times article in which multiple women accuse Ryan Adams of sexual misconduct, the question arises of how much legal trouble the singer might be in. While the claims fall short of sexual assault — seven women and more than a dozen associates “described a pattern of manipulative behavior [...]

  • Harry Styles House

    Harry Styles Still Seeking Sale of Sunset Strip Villa

    After more than 2.5 years on and off the market with an original asking price that pushed up on $8.5 million, British pop music phenom Harry Styles now has his modern villa above L.A’s Sunset Strip listed at $6.995 million. Once carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees are calculated, the heavily tatted-up 25-year [...]

  • Ryan Adams Sexual Harassment

    Celebrities Respond to 'Incredibly Disappointing' Ryan Adams Misconduct Allegations

    A New York Times expose rocked the music industry on Wednesday, containing stories from several women claiming that singer/songwriter Ryan Adams exhibited “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which [he] dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.” Even Adams’ ex-wife, Mandy Moore, spoke out in the report, claiming that he effectively took [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad