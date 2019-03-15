Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Open’ to Collaborating With Taylor Swift

No “Bad Blood” after all? A Taylor Swift and Katy Perry collaboration may be in the works.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Perry said she would be open to collaborating with the singer. “I’m open! Open, open, open!” she said, imitating an artificial intelligence robot, a bit she was doing for the interview. “I’m a loveable A.I.!”

This comes after what many consider to be the pop music feud of this generation. The rift between the singers allegedly began when a few of Swift’s backup dancers left her tour to dance for Perry instead. After months of rumored aggression between the two — many argue that Swift’s “Bad Blood” is directed at Perry while Perry’s “Swish Swish” is aimed at Swift — Perry put the drama to rest by sending her old friend a literal olive branch in the mail, which Swift posted on her Instagram Story.

Fans began speculating a collab between the two after suggestive photos on the singers’ Instagrams. After palm trees began suspiciously showing up in Swift’s Instagram photos, fans noticed that Perry also posted a tropical photo in front of a live palm tree shortly after. Then Swift posted a photo of herself donning a jacket with a Flamingo decal before Perry posed with a large plastic flamingo on her own feed.

Perry’s hint at new music isn’t the only news she shared at the awards event. When speaking with ET, she also removed her black gloves to show off her new engagement ring to the camera. “Everyone, I’m spoken for!” she said.

While neither singer confirmed circulating rumors, it’s clear that both Swift and Perry have moved on.