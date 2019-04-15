×
Watch Katy Perry Sing ‘365’ With Zedd at Coachella

Variety Staff

Katy Perry
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Would any of Zedd’s mostly female vocal collaborators appear as part of his main stage DJ-ing set at Coachella Sunday night? For a while, it seemed no — concertgoers were left to imagine Maren Morris as her voice came out of the PA during “The Middle.” Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez did not stop by to personally reprise her lead vocal on “I Want You to Know,” either.

So it might’ve taken a few moments for the crowd to register that that really was Katy Perry coming out for “365.” Or not that long if they’d read the reports about how Perry had been sighted at the festival the day before, catching some sets as well as reportedly engaging in PDAs with Orlando Bloom.

Perry appeared in a fringe-y pink pantsuit with hoop earrings that on the overhead monitors appeared about as large as the nearby ferris wheel.

This wasn’t their first time performing the song together in concert. They debuted it live one week prior in Minneapolis at a pre-game concert during the city’s Jam Fest, a prelude to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game the following night.

After Perry exited the stage, Zedd segued right into his remix of Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance With Somebody,” followed soon after by spinning Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” leaving less question about whether the voices in his DJ set were live or Memorex.

