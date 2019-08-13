×

‘Teenage Dream’ Co-Star Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Misconduct

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry Dark Horse Copyright Lawsuit
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Actor-model Josh Kloss, who starred in Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” music video in 2010, has accused the singer of exposing him at a roller skating rink.

Writing on Instagram, Kloss described his interaction with Perry: “It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

Kloss also detailed his working history with Perry, recounting another experience on set for a music video during which Perry allegedly called kissing him “gross.” Following the music video, Kloss claims that Perry’s representatives prevented him from speaking about his time with the singer.

“I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss wrote. “But females with power are just as disgusting.”

Kloss played Perry’s love interest in the video for the iconic hit song. Their scenes together involve driving in a convertible and partying on a beach.

Reps for Perry declined to comment.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • Katy Perry Dark Horse Copyright Lawsuit

    'Teenage Dream' Co-Star Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Misconduct

    Actor-model Josh Kloss, who starred in Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” music video in 2010, has accused the singer of exposing him at a roller skating rink. Writing on Instagram, Kloss described his interaction with Perry: “It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was [...]

  • Shira Knishkowy to Join Spotify’s Communications

    Shira Knishkowy to Join Spotify’s Communications Team

    Shira Knishkowy, a veteran of Matador Records, will be joining Spotify at the end of this month as communications manager, the company confirmed today. She will remain based in New York and report to Spotify’s Head of Content B2B Communications Chris Macowski. Her last day at Matador will be Aug. 21 and her first day [...]

  • Megan Thee Stallion

    Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down the Rules of Hot Girl Summer

    It’s already August, but according to Megan Thee Stallion, “hot girl summer” — the social media-fueled movement that’s been hashtagged so much, even fast food chains have jumped in — is far from over. “We’ve extended the summer, honestly. We’re gonna drive it until October. Don’t even trip,” the rapper and self-designated “hot girl coach” [...]

  • Big Machine Records Names Clay Hunnicutt

    Big Machine Records Names Clay Hunnicutt General Manager

    Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta announced today that Clay Hunnicutt has been named General Manager of the Big Machine Records imprint. He succeeds Jim Weatherson, who will remain with the company during the transition and then act as consultant and “synergy agent.” According to the announcement, Hunnicutt will oversee the imprint’s roster of artists including Reba McEntire, [...]

  • Tyler, The CreatorCamp Flog Gnaw, Day

    Tyler the Creator, Solange, YG, Juice WRLD Among Camp Flog Gnaw Performers

    The eighth annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is set for Dodger Stadium on Nov. 9 and 10. The year’s lineup includes festival founder Tyler the Creator, Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, and BROCKHAMPTON along with one unannounced headliner. Also on the bill are newcomers Clairo, DaBaby, Omar Apollo, Dominic Fike and Summer Walker, among [...]

  • David Berman

    David Berman’s Label Posts Moving Tribute to the Late Singer

    Drag City Records, the label that released most of singer, songwriter and poet David Berman’s recordings as a leader of the Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, has posted a long, moving eulogy to the artist, who committed suicide at his home in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Wednesday. He was 52. Berman was due to start a [...]

  • Out to Brunch

    Top Music Industry LGBTQ Executives, Creators Debate Bias in the Biz, Hail Lil Nas X

    On Saturday afternoon in West Hollywood, LGBTQ artists, songwriters and assorted industry execs gathered for the second annual Out to Brunch networking event at Cecconi’s, and this crowd was more representative of the rainbow flag than 2018’s inaugural get-together. “Someone wrote: ‘This looks like an underground Trump dinner, except everyone’s gay,’ ” recalled Lucas Keller, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad