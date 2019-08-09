×

Katy Perry Drops New Song, ‘Small Talk’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry
CREDIT: imageSPACE/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

While Katy Perry was at the center of the news cycle last week after a California jury’s controversial decision that her song “Dark Horse” infringed upon the copyright of Flame’s 2008 track “Joyful Noise,” her second single of 2019 is the comparatively lighthearted “Small Talk.”

Written with Johann Carlson (Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande), Charlie Puth and Joacob Kasher Hindlin, the song is about the challenge of becoming friends after a breakup. “We had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather okay/I just can’t believe/We went from strangers to lovers to strangers in a lifetime.”

“Small Talk” follows Perry’s summer hit, “Never Really Over,” which marked her first new solo music since 2017.  Perry with a plaque commemorating 100 million RIAA song certifications, one of only five artists in history to have topped the milestone with digital singles, and the first-ever Capitol Records artist to do so.

After the “Dark Horse” damages were decided last week, defense attorney Christine Lapera made a statement on behalf of the writers of the song, including Perry. “The writers of Dark Horse view the verdicts as a travesty of justice,” the statement reads. “There is no infringement. There was no access of substantial similarity. The only thing in common is unprotectable expression — evenly spaced “C and “B” notes — repeated. People including musicologists from all over are expressing their dismay over this.

“We will continue to fight at all appropriate levels to rectify the injustice,” the statement concludes, presumably meaning that, as expected, an appeal is in the offing.

The statement was issued by Perry’s attorney, Christine Lapera, on behalf of the writers, who are Perry; producers Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald), Cirkut (Henry Walter) and Max Martin (Karl Sandberg); rapper Juicy J (Jordan Houston); and lyricist Sarah Hudson.

Popular on Variety

More Music

  • BTS World

    BTS Single 'Lights/Boy With Luv' Gets 'Million' Certification in Japan

    Universal Music Japan announced today that “Lights/Boy With Luv,” the latest Japanese-language single by K-Pop superstars BTS, has received the “Million” certification by the RIAJ (Recording Industry Association of Japan), in recognition of the single shipping more than 1 million physical copies since its release on July 3. While Japan, along with Germany, is one of [...]

  • Katy Perry

    Katy Perry Drops New Song, ‘Small Talk’

    While Katy Perry was at the center of the news cycle last week after a California jury’s controversial decision that her song “Dark Horse” infringed upon the copyright of Flame’s 2008 track “Joyful Noise,” her second single of 2019 is the comparatively lighthearted “Small Talk.” Written with Johann Carlson (Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande), Charlie Puth [...]

  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07:

    Halsey Makes No Apologies for the 'Female Rage' in Her New Music

    Halsey is finally coming to terms with her own gender, the 24-year-old singer told author Lizzie Goodman at the Capitol Congress conference in Hollywood on Wednesday. “I spent my whole life being the person who’s like ‘I f–ing hate girls, I only want to hang out with boys; girls are so annoying,'” Halsey revealed. “And now I’m in [...]

  • Live Nation Promotes Kelly Kapp to

    Live Nation Promotes Kelly Kapp to Dual VP Roles

    Live Nation Entertainment has promoted senior concert promoter Kelly Kapp to VP of Touring and Executive VP of HOBE Talent. According to the announcement, she will be the first executive to have a dual role across Live Nation US Concerts and its Clubs and Theaters division, reporting to both Bob Roux and Ron Bension, respectively. [...]

  • Taylor Swift at the Time 100

    Taylor Swift Talks Trump, Katy Perry and Her LGBT Support

    Taylor Swift covers a lot of ground in Vogue’s sprawling September cover story, which published today. In addition to providing a sneak preview of her forthcoming album, “Lover,” and lots of self-analysis on fame, she spoke about the motivations behind her support of the LGBTQ community, sexism, President Trump and her reunion with Katy Perry. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad