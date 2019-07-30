×

Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ Handed Defeat in Trial

A Los Angeles jury has found that the 2013 hit infringed on a previous work.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry amfar
CREDIT: John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on the song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, aka Flame, a Los Angeles jury found on July 29. The decision followed a week-long trial in Los Angeles civil court in downtown L.A. which included an appearance by Perry herself, who testified for 35 minutes.

In her testimony, Perry said that co-writers Dr. Luke (Lukas Gottwald) and Cirkut (Henry Walter) brought her the song’s instrumental track, which suggests the two could have included elements of “Joyful Noise” in the song without Perry’s knowledge.

Another cowriter of “Joyful Noise,” Emmanuel Lambert Jr., whose stage name is Da Truth, said the song had been a significant hit in the Christian music genre and is widely available on streaming services, thus it would have been easy for the “Dark Horse” writers to have heard it.

During Perry’s testimony, her attorneys attempted to play audio of “Dark Horse” but were thwarted by technical difficulties. Showing her characteristic sass, Perry offered to perform the song live, to laughter from the people assembled in the courtroom.

Perry’s attorneys also argued that the musical phrase is too common and brief to be protected by copyright, but the nine-person jury disagreed, handing the victory over to the plaintiffs. (Perry, who is on vacation, was not in the courtroom for the verdict.) Penalty will be decided determining the dollar figure owed to “Joyful Noise” stakeholders.

Developing… 

More Music

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Katy Perry's 'Dark Horse' Handed Defeat in Trial

    Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” infringed on the song “Joyful Noise” by Christian rap artist Marcus Gray, aka Flame, a Los Angeles jury found on July 29. The decision followed a week-long trial in Los Angeles civil court in downtown L.A. which included an appearance by Perry herself, who testified for 35 minutes. In [...]

  • Why the Newport Folk Festival Was

    What Woodstock Could Learn from the Newport Folk Festival

    This year’s Newport Folk Festival, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary, was chock full of one great Woodstock moment after another — representing, you know, not the real Woodstock 50, should there still turn out to be one, but the Woodstock 50 that exists in our imaginations. Imagine a counterculturally oriented festival built on the [...]

  • Chance the Rapper Manager Partners With

    Chance the Rapper Manager Pat Corcoran Teams With Warner for 99 Neighbors Project

    Pat Corcoran — longtime manager of Chance the Rapper and founder of the entertainment company Nice Work — today announced that he is joining forces with Warner Records for the release of the new project by the Vermont-based music collective 99 Neighbors. “The partnership with Warner started with a phone call to my friend Chris Morris,” Corcoran [...]

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews, Anderson .Paak, Top Execs Form Lobbying Group to Fight Big Tech

    Dave Matthews, Anderson .Paak and Maren Morris have united with some of the music industry’s biggest executives to form a new lobbying group that will represent artists in a number of music-related issues on a national and state level. The news was first reported by Bloomberg. The board of the group, which is called the [...]

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    Chainsmokers Dethrone Calvin Harris as World’s Highest-Paid DJs

    After a six-consecutive-year reign, Calvin Harris has been knocked from the top of Forbes’ Highest-Paid DJs/ Electronic Cash Kings list: The Chainsmokers — Drew Taggart and Alex Pall — are now the world’s top earners in the category, raking in some $46 million in pretax income over the past year. Harris is third on the [...]

  • Chance The RapperMac Miller: A Celebration

    Chance the Rapper Reveals Dates for Massive ‘Big Day’ Tour

    Chance the Rapper today announced dates for his North American tour in support of his just-released new album, “The Big Day.” The 35-date tour launches Sept. 14 in San Francisco and wraps Nov. 10 in Miami, Fla. — the itinerary appears in full below; special guests will be announced soon. Tickets go on sale to [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Blackbird Presents Launches Publishing Group, Inks Deal With Burt Bacharach

    Blackbird Presents, Keith Wortman and the Raine Group today announced the appointment of legendary music publishing executive Lance Freed as President of the newly formed Blackbird Music Publishing Group. The company will have offices in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. The company also announced that it has acquired the administration rights to the music catalog of Burt Bacharach. With over [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad