×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Katy Perry ‘Blackface’ Shoes Pulled From Stores

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Katy Perry61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

UPDATED: Katy Perry issued an apology after shoes from her fashion line were criticized for evoking racist imagery.

Perry told the New York Times her shoes were part of a collection “envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism.”

I was saddened when it was brought to my attention that it was being compared to painful images reminiscent of blackface,” she said in a joint statement with her partner Global Brands Group. “Our intention was never to inflict any pain. We have immediately removed them from http://katyperrycollections.com.”

The style in question, present on the line’s “Rue Face Slip On Loafers” and “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal,” featured large, blue eyes and and a pair of even larger red lips set to the lower part of the shoes all priced at $129. Retailers including Dillard’s and Walmart pulled the footwear after it received backlash for resembling blackface.

Although the shoes come in two colors, black and beige, only their black counterparts have drawn criticism due to their resemblance to classic blackface makeup.

“Empire” director-writer Eric Haywood called out the shoes on Twitter, writing “Black History Month…Day 11!”

“Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE,” wrote one Twitter user. “Can we just make this a thing.”

Related

Both shoes have also disappeared from the Katy Perry Collections website, which offers a number of other shoe options including sneakers, boots and flats.

Additionally, the news comes on the heels of several other fashion faux pas, including the removal of a Gucci sweater from retailers last week for a similar issue as well as Prada’s own brush with blackface for a monkey bag charm that resembled the racist makeup in December.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • 'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million

    'Green Book' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million Streams

    The official soundtrack to “Green Book” has surpassed one million streams on global music streaming platforms. The motion picture starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali is up for five Academy Awards this season, including best picture, lead actor, supporting actor, original screenplay and film editing. This milestone marks Milan Records’ highest streamed jazz soundtrack to [...]

  • Jussie Smollett Good Morning America

    Jussie Smollett Reveals He's 'Pissed Off' in First Interview Since Attack

    In his first interview since he was attacked on Jan. 29, Jussie Smollett sat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts to share his feelings about the incident and address the rumors that he might not be telling the truth about the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The full segment will air [...]

  • 21 Savage Flies Home From ICE

    21 Savage Flies Home From ICE Detention Center

    21 Savage boarded a plane today that is carrying him and his mother from the ICE detention center in Georgia, where he was held for the past 10 days due to a visa violation. He and his mother, Heather Joseph, are seen about to board a private plane back to Atlanta, where he will be [...]

  • Grandmaster Flash Named Polar Music Prize

    Grandmaster Flash Named Polar Music Prize Laureate, Awarded $100,000

    Grandmaster Flash, classical violinist AnneSophie Mutter, and the Playing for Change music charity have been named the 2019 laureates for Sweden’s Polar Music Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious music awards. Along with the honor, each Laureate receives prize money of one million Swedish Kronor (approx. $110,000). The Awards will be presented at a [...]

  • Dave Grohl Billie Eilish

    Dave Grohl Compares Billie Eilish to Nirvana in 1991

    Dave Grohl, who’s no stranger to stages of all sizes seemed a little overwhelmed as he sat for a one-on-one conversation with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino at the Pollstar Live conference earlier today (Feb. 12). The three-day confab held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel brings together professionals working in the live entertainment industries for [...]

  • Rich the Kid's Entourage Attacked Outside

    Rich the Kid's Entourage Attacked Outside Studio Where Usher Was Recording

    An attack involving rapper Rich the Kid and his entourage took place outside of the Westlake Recording Studio in West Hollywood, Calif., Tuesday afternoon, Variety has confirmed. Usher was also inside the studio at the time of the incident, but was not involved. A man who was seen running away from the studio fired as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad