Kanye West Sells ‘Church Clothes’ at Coachella

Kanye West Coachella Merch
CREDIT: Kanye West Website

Kanye West’s Sunday Service wasn’t the only big draw on the last day of Coachella. Ye’s worship-inspired merchandise boasted lines that stretched across the field.

The self-proclaimed “church clothes” were available for purchase during the musician’s morning performance. The collection was made up of neutral-hued items each bearing various god-fearing slogans, including “holy spirit,” “trust god” and “Jesus walks” on a pair of socks. Prices for sweatshirts range from $165 to $225, and the socks are $50. A plain poncho with no text at all was also on sale for $75.

Online reactions to the messianic merch were… mixed.

“Yikes,” wrote one Twitter user. Another said, “I love Kanye but I ain’t paying $255 for a pretty basic hoodie.”

For those participating in Couchella and thirsty for the good word gear, fret not, the items are also available at Kanye’s website. But, of course, they’re very different from the on-the-ground looks.

Kanye West Coachella Merch

West surprised Coachella fans with more than just pricey attire. Last night, he appeared on stage during Kid Cudi’s set. And Sunday morning, there was a spread of breakfast goods available for purchase including fresh squeezed orange juice, chicken and waffles and breakfast burritos.

The service streamed live from Indio, Calif. Previously, West’s Sunday performances have been private and invite only.

