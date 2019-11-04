Kanye West Tops Rolling Stone Album Chart With ‘King’; Selena Gomez Is Singles Queen

Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” had little competition for the crown atop Rolling Stone’s weekly albums chart, coming in at No. 1 with 269,300 units.

Selena Gomez’s headline-making, autobiographical ballad “Lose You to Love Me” stood atop the RS100 for a second straight week, moving 263,900 song units. The more uptempo followup song she released just days later, “Look at Her Now,” came in at No. 16, with 112,600 units.

The week’s highest album debut was Rex Orange County’s third album, “Pony,” in at No. 3 with 74,500 album units. Rolling Stone said 58,600 of those units were in pure album sales, complemented by 18 million streams.

Also debuting in the top 10 with a third album was country band Old Dominion, whose self-titled effort entered at No. 9. The band’s unit total was 30,000, 17,000 of which came from full album sales.

West didn’t just land at No. 1 on the albums chart. He also stands on top of the Artist 500 for the week. That position was ensured by West’s dominance of the songs chart as well as his No. 1 album bow: He owns five of the top 10 slots there, led by “Follow God,” “Closed on Sunday,” “Selah” and “On God” at positions 2-5. West has nine of the top 15 songs spots.

Among holdover albums, Post Malone’s enduring “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is at No. 2, with Youngboy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Young Thug filling out the top 10.