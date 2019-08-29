Kanye West’s Next Album, ‘Jesus Is King,’ Is Out Next Month, According to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s next album is apparently called “Jesus Is King” and will be out on Sept. 27, according to a photo tweeted by his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

The photo includes a tracklist filled with Christian-themed song titles (including “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Through the Valley,” “Sunday” and “Sweet Jesus”), a Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a pair of notebooks, a flashlight (the light – get it?) and a jar of something or other.

Also included in the tracklist is the song “Water,” which West performed at his Sunday Services earlier this year, including the one held during Coachella’s second weekend.

A rep for West did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for more information.

Apart from the Sunday Services, West has been fairly quiet — relatively speaking — since his manic burst of productivity last year that saw him releasing five albums that he produced in the space of five weeks, including two on which he was the featured artist (his solo outing “Ye,” and his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi). Plans to release another album called “Yandhi” in the fall have apparently been put on hold indefinitely, although several versions of the album have leaked online.

But earlier this week his longtime collaborator Pusha T released a pair of West-produced songs, and with a new album apparently on the horizon — and, heaven help us, “Saturday Night Live” premiering the day after the release of “Jesus Is King” — it appears to be Yeezy season again.