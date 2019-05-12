Watch the Livestream of Kanye West’s Special Mothers’ Day Sunday Service

Following his Easter Sunday Service at the Coachella festival last month, Kanye West is back with another livestream of his semi-regular church-inspired performance — this one in honor of Mothers’ Day. Naturally, this one opened with a full choir rendition of his 2005 “Late Registration” song, “Hey Mama.”

The day and the song take on an added meaning for a number of reasons for West, whose beloved mother Donda passed away unexpectedly following surgery in 2007, and who this week welcomed his fourth child with his wife Kim Kardashian West this week.

At his Easter Morning service last month, West brought dozens of musicians, singers and dancers to a specially built hillside on the Coachella festival grounds in Indio, Calif. They performed a set of spiritual songs, covers and songs by the rapper himself — including a new one called “Water” — for an audience of thousands. While he rapped briefly on a couple of songs, West was generally the ringleader of the service, as he has been on previous incarnations in California and Oregon since he began leading the service early in January. The location of today’s service is unclear but it appears to be somewhere in Southern California.

Watch the live stream of Kanye West’s special Mothers’ Day Sunday Service here.