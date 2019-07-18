×

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Lobbied Trump for A$AP Rocky’s Release, Source Confirms

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kanye Kim Kardashian Selling Bel Air Mansion
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lobbied President Trump to help release A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The news was first reported by TMZ.

A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Myers) has been behind bars in the country since July 2 after being involved in an altercation with fans who had been following him and his entourage, according to reports and video footage. The rapper is being held while prosecutors determine whether he should be charged with assault; the fans have been charged with molestation and assault.

Sources say that West urged Kardashian, who met with the president about prison reform earlier this year, to contact Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. He took the matter to the president, who encouraged him to get involved, as did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. TMZ Reports that a State Department member was expected to arrive in Sweden today, and that the department has become involved in working for Rocky’s release.

A spokesperson for the State Department said earlier this week, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see A$AP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, claimed on social media that the rapper his being held in “inhumane conditions” at the Kronoberg Detention Center near Stockholm, under “24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions.” The governor of the facility denied those allegations.

The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office told the New York Post that the prosecutor has until tomorrow to decide whether to prosecute Rocky or to extend his time in prison.

Rocky’s alleged attackers have also been detained for molestation and assault.

 

More Music

  • Kanye Kim Kardashian Selling Bel Air

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Lobbied Trump for A$AP Rocky's Release, Source Confirms

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lobbied President Trump to help release A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The news was first reported by TMZ. A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Myers) has been behind bars in the country since July 2 after being involved in an altercation [...]

  • Woodstock 50 Applies for Vernon Downs

    Woodstock 50 Applies for Vernon Downs Permit Yet Again

    For better or worse, Woodstock 50 isn’t giving up on Vernon Downs, despite being rejected twice already: The producers have applied for another permit to hold the festival at Vernon Downs, according to the Utica Observer Dispatch. Town Attorney Vincent Rossi confirmed the application was submitted Wednesday. This is the festival’s third application; previous applications [...]

  • Randy Travis Selling Nashville Condo

    Randy Travis Says 'Amen' to Condo in Nashville

    Multiplatinum-selling country music mandarin Randy Travis, who rarely performs publicly after a 2013 illness and stroke, has sold a house-sized condominium in the upscale Belle Meade area of ​​Nashville for $545,000, just shy of its $550,000 asking price. The seven-time Grammy winner and 2016 inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame acquired the top-floor [...]

  • Bert and Ernie

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt and 'Sesame Street' Among 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees

    Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, “Sesame Street,” conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and R&B veterans Earth, Wind and Fire have been selected as the 2019 Kennedy Center Honorees. The kudos will be handed out Dec. 8 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. The award to “Sesame Street” marks the first time the prestigious laurel [...]

  • AWAL Names Bianca Bhagat as Senior

    AWAL Names Bianca Bhagat as Senior VP, Synch & Brand Partnerships

    AWAL, Kobalt’s recorded music company, announced the hiring of Bianca Bhagat as senior vice president, synch & brand partnerships. Based in Los Angeles, she will oversee AWAL’s global synch & brand partnerships team, pursuing creative marketing opportunities for the AWAL roster, according to the announcement. Most recently with Glassnote, leading the Film and TV department [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad