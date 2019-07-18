Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Lobbied Trump for A$AP Rocky’s Release, Source Confirms

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian lobbied President Trump to help release A$AP Rocky from jail in Sweden, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The news was first reported by TMZ.

A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Myers) has been behind bars in the country since July 2 after being involved in an altercation with fans who had been following him and his entourage, according to reports and video footage. The rapper is being held while prosecutors determine whether he should be charged with assault; the fans have been charged with molestation and assault.

Sources say that West urged Kardashian, who met with the president about prison reform earlier this year, to contact Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner. He took the matter to the president, who encouraged him to get involved, as did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. TMZ Reports that a State Department member was expected to arrive in Sweden today, and that the department has become involved in working for Rocky’s release.

A spokesperson for the State Department said earlier this week, “There are certainly some facts about the arrest and detention that raise concerns. We expect all governments, including Sweden, to treat American citizens fairly and with respect. We hope to see A$AP Rocky and his colleagues back on tour and reunited with friends and family soon.”

Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, claimed on social media that the rapper his being held in “inhumane conditions” at the Kronoberg Detention Center near Stockholm, under “24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions.” The governor of the facility denied those allegations.

The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office told the New York Post that the prosecutor has until tomorrow to decide whether to prosecute Rocky or to extend his time in prison.

Rocky’s alleged attackers have also been detained for molestation and assault.